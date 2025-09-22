  • home icon
  "Shows the big gap between India and Pakistan on sheer ability" - Sanjay Manjrekar's massive claim after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 22, 2025 22:22 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar pointed to India's ability to beat Pakistan in a variety of ways after their latest win [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes India's latest win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours was an indication of the gap between the sides. The Men in Blue were sloppy throughout the first innings with the ball and in their fielding, allowing Pakistan to post a formidable 171/5 in 20 overs.

Yet, the Indian openers, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, made light work of the target, racing to 105 in 10 overs. The other batters picked up the slack after the duo's eventual dismissal, helping India complete a comfortable win by six wickets in the penultimate over.

India's victory came despite their talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah enduring a rare off-night with figures of 0/45 in four overs.

Breaking down the latest India-Pakistan contest in a video on his Instagram handle, Manjrekar said:

"This is the thing with India-Pakistan matches. India weren't at their best clearly. Just imagine Bumrah being India's most expensive bowler. He had an off-day so India's main bowler had a bad game. India dropped three catches so India were well below their best. And despite that, they won comfortably against Pakistan."

He continued:

"It again shows the big gap between India and Pakistan on sheer ability and skills. I was happy for Pakistan as they were slightly better, so there was some spark there. But you could see how the Indian bowlers still managed to pull things back. Why? Because there wasn't depth of class in Pakistan's batting."
It was India's seventh consecutive win over Pakistan across formats and a fourth straight in T20Is.

"It's just a limitless supply of exceptional players" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Team India

Sanjay Manjrekar had high praise for Team India in the shortest format after their emphatic win over Pakistan. The Men in Blue have won 29 out of their last 32 T20Is, including the 2024 T20 World Cup.

They have run the table thus far in the ongoing Asia Cup, winning all four of their game.

"In the end, with Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and the way the Tilak Varma finished things off, it's just a limitless supply of exceptional players. So India even in that match where they were not at their best still showed all of us as to how superior they are to Pakistan and what a formidable T20 team India has become," said Manjrekar (via the aforementioned source).

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their second Super Four clash in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

