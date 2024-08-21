Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons (Updated) ft. Darwish Rasooli and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Boost Defenders took on Mis Ainak Knights in the 17th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 on Wednesday, August 21. The Ainak Knights won the toss and elected to field.

The Defenders lost five of their wickets for just 66 runs. Darwish Rasooli remained unbeaten on 76 runs off 37 deliveries. He helped the Defenders post a total of 204 runs for the loss of six wickets. Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai made 45 runs off 27 deliveries. Khalil Gurbaz was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 34 runs in four overs.

The Ainak Knights were bundled out for 122 runs and lost the match by 82 runs. Only four batters managed to get to double digits for the team. Fareed Ahmad, Samiullah, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, and Noor Ahmad took two wickets each. Rasooli won the Player of the Match award.

Amo Sharks won the toss and elected to bat against Band-e-Amir Dragons in the 18th match. Abdul Malik made 73 runs off 56 deliveries. Zubaid Akbari and Shahidullah scored 30-plus runs each. The Sharks posted a total of 201 runs for the loss of five wickets. Nangeyalia Kharote was the most successful bowler for the Dragons and took two wickets for 25 runs in four overs.

Karim Janat was the lone warrior for the Dragons and scored 76 runs off 39 deliveries. Only three other batters managed to make a double-digit score for the team. The Dragons were bundled out for 182 runs and lost the match by 19 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi picked five wickets for 18 runs in four overs and won the Player of the Match award.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Sediqullah Atal (BEAD) 7 7 - 347 89 49.57 253 137.15 - 2 - 29 19 2 Zubaid Akbari (AMSKS) 8 8 - 296 82 37 219 135.15 - 2 - 31 12 3 Abdul Malik (AMSKS) 8 8 - 261 73 32.62 198 131.81 - 2 - 22 12 4 Darwish Rasooli (BDD) 7 6 2 252 76* 63 146 172.6 - 2 - 19 13 5 Wafiullah Tarakhil (MAK) 7 7 2 241 77* 48.2 153 157.51 - 2 1 27 13 6 Rahmat Shah (BDD) 7 7 1 212 49 35.33 161 131.67 - - - 20 6 7 Shahidullah (AMSKS) 8 8 3 209 49 41.8 165 126.66 - - - 15 10 8 Hassan Eisakhil (SGT) 7 7 - 202 63 28.85 141 143.26 - 1 - 20 11 9 Hashmatullah Shahidi (BEAD) 7 7 2 181 57* 36.2 187 96.79 - 2 1 15 4 10 Ibrahim Zadran (MAK) 6 6 1 171 80* 34.2 154 111.03 - 2 - 19 3

Sediqullah Atal is still the leading run-scorer and has made 347 runs in seven matches at an average of 49.57.

Zubaid Akbari jumped to second place from sixth and has amassed 296 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 135.15.

Abdul Malik moved to third position from eighth and has scored 261 runs in eight outings at an average of 32.62.

Darwish Rasooli jumped to fourth place from fifth and has 252 runs to his name in six innings at a strike rate of 172.60.

Wafiullah Tarakhil slipped to fifth position from second and has made 241 runs in seven games at an average of 48.20.

Rahmat Shah moved to sixth place from fourth and has scored 212 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 131.67.

Shahidullah jumped to seventh position from ninth and has made 209 runs in eight games at an average of 41.80.

Hassan Eisakhil slipped to eighth place from third and has 202 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 143.26.

Hashmatullah Shahidi jumped to ninth position and has amassed 181 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.20.

Ibrahim Zadran moved to 10th position from seventh and has scored 171 runs in six games at a strike rate of 111.03.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AM Ghazanfar (BEAD) 7 7 168 28 4 143 14 4/12 10.21 5.1 12 1 - 2 Amir Hamza (BEAD) 7 7 162 27 1 164 13 3/21 12.61 6.07 12.46 - - 3 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AMSKS) 4 4 90 15 2 73 12 5/13 6.08 4.86 7.5 - 2 4 Nangeyalia Kharote (BEAD) 7 7 138 23 - 132 11 3/15 12 5.73 12.54 - - 5 Sharafuddin Ashraf (AMSKS) 8 8 164 27.2 1 181 11 3/38 16.45 6.62 14.9 - - 6 Zia-ur-Rehman (MAK) 7 7 162 27 1 188 10 2/14 18.8 6.96 16.2 - - 7 Zahir Khan (SGT) 7 7 155 25.5 - 194 10 4/18 19.4 7.5 15.5 1 - 8 Abdul Rahman (MAK) 7 7 157 26.1 - 208 9 3/26 23.11 7.94 17.44 - - 9 Noor Ahmad (BDD) 5 5 120 20 - 127 8 4/16 15.87 6.35 15 1 - 10 Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (BDD) 7 7 156 26 2 191 8 2/9 23.87 7.34 19.5 - -

Allah Ghazanfar jumped to first position from third and has taken 14 wickets in seven games at an average of 10.21.

Amir Hamza moved to second place from first and has picked up 13 wickets in seven innings an economy of 6.07.

Fazalhaq Farooqi jumped to third position and has 12 wickets to his name in four outings at a strike rate of 7.50.

Nangeyalia Kharote moved to fourth place from second and has 11 wickets to his name in seven matches at an average of 12.

Sharafuddin Ashraf jumped to fifth position from sixth and has picked up 11 wickets in eight games an economy of 6.62.

Zia-ur-Rehman slipped to sixth place from fourth and has taken 10 wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 16.20.

Zahir Khan moved to seventh position from fifth and has 10 wickets to his name in seven games at an average of 19.40.

Abdul Rahman is still in eighth place and has picked up nine wickets in seven innings an economy of 7.94.

Noor Ahmad jumped to ninth position and has taken eight wickets in five outings at a strike rate of 15.

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil moved to 10th place and has amassed eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.87.

