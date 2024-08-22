Shpageeza Cricket League 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders (Updated) ft. Hashmatullah Shahidi 

The preliminary stage of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 season came to a conclusion on Thursday, August 22, with two matches at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. In the first match of the double-header, Mis Ainak Knights batted first and made 125/9 from 20 overs. Captain Afsar Zazai himself cracked 54 of those runs while constantly losing partners at the other end to Ismat Alam (3/24) and Arab Gul (2/18).

In response, Speen Ghar Tigers chased down their target in the 17th over to bow out with their second win of the tournament. Losing five wickets for just 70 on the board, unbeaten Ismat Alam (25*) and Ikram Alikhil (38*) overcame Nasim Mangal (2/18) and Abdullah Tarakhail (2/29) to steer their team past the finish line.

In a virtual semifinal between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Boost Defenders, the former charted 160/5 upfront courtesy of an elegant 71 from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Mohammad Asif also cracked 38 runs with four boundaries and a six in the backend of the innings.

Chasing 161 for a spot in the final, Boost Defenders managed just 148/9 to fall 12 runs short of their target. Captain Rahmat Shah top-scored with a near run-a-ball 39 while Mohammad Shahzad made 32 off 22 balls. However, three-wicket hauls from Naveen-ul-Haq and AM Ghazanfar proved too much to handle for the Defenders as the Dragons marched into the final.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Sediqullah Atal (BEAD) 8 8 - 348 89 43.5 258 134.88 - 2 - 29 19 2 Zubaid Akbari (AMSKS) 8 8 - 296 82 37 219 135.15 - 2 - 31 12 3 Darwish Rasooli (BDD) 8 7 2 273 76* 54.6 166 164.45 - 2 - 19 15 4 Abdul Malik (AMSKS) 8 8 - 261 73 32.62 198 131.81 - 2 - 22 12 5 Wafiullah Tarakhil (MAK) 8 8 2 255 77* 42.5 160 159.37 - 2 1 29 13 6 Hashmatullah Shahidi (BEAD) 8 8 2 252 71 42 237 106.32 - 3 1 23 5 7 Rahmat Shah (BDD) 8 8 1 251 49 35.85 198 126.76 - - - 24 6 8 Hassan Eisakhil (SGT) 8 8 - 212 63 26.5 149 142.28 - 1 - 21 12 9 Shahidullah (AMSKS) 8 8 3 209 49 41.8 165 126.66 - - - 15 10 10 Ikram Alikhil (SGT) 8 8 4 173 38* 43.25 141 122.69 - - 1 12 9

Despite his batting failure against Boost Defenders, Band-e-Dragons opener Sediqullah Atal finished the league stage of Shpageeza Cricket 2024 season at the top of the run-scoring charts with 348 runs. Zubaid Akbari with 296 runs has emerged as the second-highest run-maker of the season, and he is followed by Darwish Rasooli (273 runs) and Abdul Malik (261 runs).

Wafiullah Tarakhil and Hashmatullah Shahidi are ranked fifth and sixth on the batting table for amounting 255 and 252 runs, respectively. Rahmat Shah’s 251-run tally from eight innings places him at number seven on the top 10 list. Hassan Eisakhil has amassed 212 runs in eight innings for Speen Ghar Titans while Shahidullah (209 runs) and Ikram Alikhil (173 runs) round out the top 10 batting charts.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AM Ghazanfar (BEAD) 8 8 192 32 4 168 17 4/12 9.88 5.25 11.29 1 - 2 Amir Hamza (BEAD) 8 8 186 31 1 192 13 3/21 14.76 6.19 14.3 - - 3 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AMSKS) 4 4 90 15 2 73 12 5/13 6.08 4.86 7.5 - 2 4 Nangeyalia Kharote (BEAD) 8 8 156 26 - 150 11 3/15 13.63 5.76 14.18 - - 5 Sharafuddin Ashraf (AMSKS) 8 8 164 27.2 1 181 11 3/38 16.45 6.62 14.9 - - 6 Zia-ur-Rehman (MAK) 8 8 179 29.5 1 216 11 2/14 19.63 7.24 16.27 - - 7 Zahir Khan (SGT) 8 8 179 29.5 - 225 11 4/18 20.45 7.54 16.27 1 - 8 Noor Ahmad (BDD) 6 6 144 24 - 156 9 4/16 17.33 6.5 16 1 - 9 Abdul Rahman (MAK) 7 7 157 26.1 - 208 9 3/26 23.11 7.94 17.44 - - 10 Fareed Ahmad (BDD) 8 8 187 31.1 - 251 9 2/29 27.88 8.05 20.77 - -

Band-e-Dragons bowlers AM Ghazanfar and Amir Hamza occupy the top two slots among the leading wicket-takers of the Shpageeza Cricket 2024 season with 17 and 13 scalps, respectively. Fazalhaq Farooqi with 12 wickets from just four innings finished the league stage as the third-most successful bowler of the season. Nangeyalia Kharote, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Zia-ur-Rehman have all snared 11 wickets each to take the subsequent three slots on the bowling charts.

Zahir Khan, also with 11 wickets albeit at an average of 20.45, takes the seventh spot on the top 10 list. Noor Ahmad with nine wickets from six matches and Abdul Rahman with as many wickets in seven games occupy eighth and ninth positions, respectively, on the table. Fareed Ahmad is ranked 10th on the list for also taking nine wickets in the tournament.

