Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons, Match 18

The Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 season went ahead with two more matches on Wednesday, August 21, at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. Boost Defenders ravaged Mis Ainak Knights by 82 runs in the first match of the day, while Amo Sharks plundered Band-e-Amir Dragons in a high-scoring thriller later in the evening.

Amo Sharks jumped to the top of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 points table after defeating Band-e-Amir Dragons by 19 runs. The outcome marked their fifth win of the tournament and fourth in succession and they currently hold a formidable NRR of 0.172. Boost Defenders take the second spot on the five-team standings with four wins from seven matches. They injected their NRR with a huge booster by securing an 82-run win over Mis Ainak Knights.

Band-E-Amir Dragons, also with eight points, occupy third position owing to a slightly inferior NRR of 0.330. Mis Ainak Knights take the fourth spot owing to eight points courtesy of four wins from seven fixtures and an NRR of -0.437. Struggling Speen Ghar Tigers continue to languish at the bottom with a solitary win to their credit.

Rasooli’s 76*, Farooqi’s five-fer highlights of Shpageeza double-header

Batting first, Boost Defenders slipped to 66/5 in eight overs against Mis Ainak Knights. Bowlers Khalil Gurbaz picked up two wickets in succession after the early breakthroughs orchestrated by Abdul Rahman, Nasim Mangal and a run-out. Darwish Rasooli at number six led Defenders’ recovery with an unbeaten 76 from just 37 balls. Rasooli’s six-laden knock, coupled with Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai’s 27-ball 45 blazed the Boost Defenders to 204/6 from 20 overs.

Later in the run-chase, Mis Ainak Knights plummeted to just 122 in 18.2 overs in front of Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (2/21), Samiullah (2/15) and Noor Ahmad (2/25). New-ball striker Fareed Ahmad landed the finishing blow to secure an 82-run win for the Boost Defenders.

In Match 18 of the season, Amo Sharks batted first and racked up 201/5. While opener Abdul Malik top-scored with 73 from 56, it was Zubaid Akbari’s 16-ball 39 that led the aggressive onslaught at the top of the order. Captain Azmatullah Omarzai himself blasted a couple of six in his 13-ball 24 after twin middle-overs strikes from Nangeyalia Kharote (2/25).

Chasing 202, Karim Janat fought valiantly for the Band-e-Amir Dragons by launching five sixes in his 39-ball 76. Opener Sediqullah Atal also smacked 37 from just 15 balls at the top of the order. However, their collective efforts were in vain with little-to-no assistance from the rest of the batting line-up. Moreover, Sharks pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi seared through the Dragons with a five-wicket haul. Sharafuddin Ashraf also picked up three key wickets to secure a 19-run win for the Sharks.

