Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders, Match 20

Speen Ghar Tigers defeated Mis Ainak Knights by five wickets in the 19th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2024 on Thursday (August 22). They chased down the target of 130 runs in 16.5 overs. In the 20th match, Band-e-Amir Dragons defeated Boost Defenders by 12 runs after posting a total of 160 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Band-E-Amir Dragons jumped to the first position from third and have won five out of eight matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.563. Amo Sharks slipped to second place from first and have been victorious on five occasions in eight outings. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.172.

Boost Defenders moved to third position from second, while Mis Ainak Knights are still in fourth place. The two teams have won four matches each and have a Net Run Rate of -0.003 and -0.572, respectively. Speen Ghar Tigers are still in fifth position and have registered two wins in eight matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.247.

Ismat Alam's all-round brilliance leads Speen Ghar Tigers to victory

Speen Ghar Tigers won the toss against Mis Ainak Knights and elected to bowl. Afsar Zazai was the highest scorer for the Ainak Knights and scored 54 runs off 45 deliveries. No other batter managed to score more than 25 runs for the team. The Ainak Knights finished with 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets on the board. Ismat Alam was the pick of the bowlers for the Speen Ghar Tigers and took three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

The Speen Ghar Tigers lost their first five wickets for 70 runs. None of the top five batters managed to surpass the 20-run mark. Ismat and Ikram Alikhil had a partnership of 60 runs for the sixth wicket and helped the team win by five wickets in 16.5 overs. Ismat won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

In the 20th match, Boost Defenders elected to bowl against Band-e-Amir Dragons. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made 71 runs off 50 deliveries for the Dragons. He helped the team post a total of 160 runs for the loss of five wickets. Fareed Ahmad took two wickets for 33 runs in four overs for the Defenders.

Only five batters managed to make a double-digit score for the Defenders. Only two of these batters managed to cross the 30-run mark. Rahmat Shah was the highest scorer and made 39 runs off 37 deliveries. The Defenders scored 148 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 12 runs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Allah Ghazanfar took three wickets each for the Dragons.

