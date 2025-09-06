Shreyas Iyer named captain for India A vs Australia A 2025 series; KL Rahul & Mohammed Siraj unavailable for entire tour

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the captain of the India A side that will take on Australia A in two multi-day matches later this month. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will be his deputy in a squad that also includes the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna among others.
Harsh Dubey, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, also found a place in the squad. Both matches will take place in Lucknow. The first of those match will be held between September 16-19. The second match will take place between September 23-26.
India A squad for Australia A multi-day series: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur
The BCCI media release also said that KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will link up with the squad for the second match.The multi-day Tests will be followed by three one-day matches between India A and Australia A on September 30, October 3 and October 5 in Kanpur.
"KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be added to the squad for the 2nd multi-day match and will replace two players in the squad after the 1st multi-day match," the release said.
Nitish Kumar Reddy returns as part of a strong India A squad to take on Australia A
One of the notable names in the India A squad announced on Saturday, September 6, was that of Nitish Kumar Reddy who was ruled out of the fourth and fifth England Tests due to a knee injury. The squad also includes N Jagadeesan, who made 197 in the ongoing Duldeep Trophy semifinal match against North Zone in Bengaluru.
The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter was called up to the Indian squad ahead of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval after Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to injury.
The likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Yash Thakur will form the pace bowling core for both matches. Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar and Tanush Kotian will be the spin bowling options to choose from for Iyer in the multi-day series.
