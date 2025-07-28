BCCI confirms injured Rishabh Pant’s replacement for 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at The Oval

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (July 27) confirmed that regular wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the fifth Test against England due to an injury. The Indian cricket governing body has announced Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan as Pant’s replacement.Notably, Dhruv Jurel kept the wickets for the second time in the five-match series after Pant sustained a foot injury while playing a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Manchester.In a statement, BCCI wrote:“Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.”“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Narayan Jagadeesan as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test, which begins on July 31, 2025 at Kennington Oval, London,” they added.For the unversed, N Jagadeesan has played 52 first-class matches, scoring 3,373 runs at an average of 47.50, including 10 centuries and 14 fifties. The right-hander amassed 674 runs in 13 innings, averaging 56.16, comprising two tons and five half-centuries in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.N Jagadeesan reveals he was in the frame of things for India call amid England tour; Dhruv Jurel remains the first choice keeper after Rishabh PantN Jagadeesan recently shed light on his inclusion in the India squad for the fifth Test against England. The 29-year-old said he has been in the picture over the last two to three years. He recently told The Times of India:“I’ve always dreamt of being a part of the Indian Test team. I think wearing the whites has got something special to it. And that’s always been something in my head…something I really wanted to be part of. And for it to just happen, it was a very joyful moment.”“Maybe it’s out of the blue for a lot of people, but I’ve been part of the targeted players’ list for the past two to three years. I was with all the other targeted players at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for the entire year and over the last two and a half years,” he added.Meanwhile, Jurel remains the first-choice wicketkeeper for the fifth Test.India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).