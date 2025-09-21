Shubman Gill chats with teammate after executing a reverse-sweep in nets ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill toiled hard in the nets ahead of the crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan. The ace batter played a wide range of shots, including a sublime reverse sweep off Abhishek Sharma's bowling, in a bid to improve a shaky start to the campaign.

Shubman Gill faced a trial by spin during India's group stage match against Pakistan, and was outfoxed by Saim Ayub in the formative stages of the run chase. With the battle between the spinner and India's opening pair set to become a focal point once again, the right-handed batter meticulously for the challenge in the powerplay against the new ball,

He also faced throwdowns simulating a left-handed bowler, in order to keep him prepared against Shaheen Shah Afridi. Dealing with the incoming deliveries perfectly, the vice-captain had a thrilling battle against Abhishek Sharma's left-arm spin.

Gill struck a sublime slog sweep, before executing a brilliant elevated reverse sweep as well later on. The pair shared a few words after the unorthodox shot was played. Have a look at the moment right here (2:!1)

Gill does not bring out the reverse sweep often, but it is a stroke that he has in his arsenal. He has often brought it out against the spinners while playing red-ball cricket in the subcontinent. The stroke had become a major talking point as he was dismissed while playing it during the second Test against England at Vizag in 2024, right after reaching his hundred.

"You play these shots to move the fielders out of their place, the fielders that are in the catching position. Yesterday, I played sweeps and the fielders where I wanted the gaps, For me, it's all about having those shots, but playing them when I know (they are required to be played) is necessary," Gill had said of sweeps and reverse sweeps during the home series against New Zealand in 2024 (via MSN).

Shubman Gill has scored 35 runs in three matches in Asia Cup 2025 so far

The Indian vice-captain has not had a dominant Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far. He scored a bright, unbeaten cameo in the record win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE), before scoring 10 and 5 against Pakistan and Oman, respectively. His 35 runs in three matches have come at a strike rate of 145.83.

Team India will face Pakistan in their first Super 4 stage match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

