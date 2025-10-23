Shubman Gill departs cheaply as Mitchell Marsh takes excellent catch in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh took an excellent catch to dismiss his Indian counterpart Shubman Gill in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Gill departed for a run-a-ball nine as the Men in Blue lost their first wicket for 17 runs.
The dismissal came in the seventh over of India’s innings. Xavier Bartlett bowled in the slot, and Gill danced down the track to get to the pitch of the ball and played the ball in the air towards mid-off. Marsh dived full length towards his right to complete the catch.
Watch the video here (from 9:38 AM update):
Shubman Gill had previously managed just 10 runs off 18 balls in the first ODI against the Aussies in Perth. India lost the match by seven wickets, falling 0-1 behind in the three-match series. This was also his first match as India skipper in the 50-over format.
Xavier Bartlett removes Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the same over of AUS vs IND 2nd ODI
Xavier Bartlett dismissed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli to help Australia dominate India right from the word go in the second ODI. After Gill’s wicket, Kohli was trapped plumb lbw, perishing for another duck in the series. Notably, Team India are playing a do-or-die match to stay alive in the series.
At the time of writing, the visitors were 23/2 after 8.2 overs, with Rohit Sharma (12 off 35) and Shreyas Iyer (0 off 1) at the crease. The duo will look to bail India out of a tough scenario.
Interestingly, India have not lost an ODI in their last five outings at the venue, including a tie against Sri Lanka. They are in search of their first series win in Australia since the 2018/19 series. Thus, they will be keen to continue their impressive record at the venue and level the series 1-1.
