Shubman Gill out of Duleep Trophy due to medical condition ahead of 2025 Asia Cup: Reports

Team India ace batter Shubman Gill might reportedly withdraw from the 2025 Duleep Trophy due to illness ahead of the Asia Cup campaign. He was slated to lead the North Zone in the competition following a triumphant campaign in England during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Gill is currently resting, but the physios, after preliminary examination, have submitted a health report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The North Zone selection committee are not expecting the skipper to feature in the tournament, and are still awaiting an official confirmation to take further course of action.

A report by Dainik Jagran, on the other hand, mentions that Gill's current predicament is not expected to hinder his participation in the Asia Cup.

Gill's availability for the domestic competition was already largely obscured after he was named in Team India's 2025 Asia Cup squad. The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to begin on August 28, running well into the second week of September. The North Zone will participate in the quarter-finals of the revamped format, facing the East Zone in Bengaluru.

Such an outcome was anticipated, as a result of which, they had already named Shubham Rohilla as Gill's replacement. Meanwhile, the leadership responsibilities are expected to be handed to vice-captain Ankit Kumar.

The Asia Cup, on the other hand, is slated to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the team expected to depart in the first week of the month to prepare for the short-format competition.

Shubman Gill was named as the vice-captain of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

His stellar exploits in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) coupled with the excellent start to his leadership career in England, helped him return to the T20I squad despite stiff competition for the opening slots. Gill reclaimed the post of vice-captaincy from Axar Patel ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, and pipped the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and others to claim a spot in the main squad.

Team India are scheduled to kick-start their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10.

