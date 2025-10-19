Shubman Gill falls to an innocuous delivery as India left in further trouble in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 19, 2025 11:38 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill walks off after being dismissed for 10. (Image Credits: Getty)

Shubman Gill's debut as the ODI captain is off to a disastrous start as far as his performance with the bat is concerned. The right-handed batter managed only 10 runs before falling to Nathan Ellis in the first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, as the tourists fell further into the mire after early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Ad

Gill's dismissal occurred in the ninth over of the first innings when Australian captain Mitchell Marsh brought on Ellis for his first over. Ellis, the right-arm pacer, bowled a harmless delivery down the leg side, with the Punjab-born cricketer looking to glance it fine but only managing a tickle, as wicketkeeper Josh Philippe completed a relatively easily diving catch behind the stumps. The visiting captain had struck a couple of boundaries but his innings lasted only 18 deliveries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad

Before Gill got out, Australia's new-ball bowlers sent back Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (8) cheaply. Mitchell Starc got the better of Kohli, who played a loose drive, with Cooper Connolly taking a splendid catch at point. Hazlewood, meanwhile, dismissed Rohit, who edged one to Matt Renshaw in the slip cordon.

Shubman Gill loses toss in his first match as ODI captain

Shubman Gill and Mitchell Marsh during toss. (Credits: Getty)
Shubman Gill and Mitchell Marsh during toss. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill lost the toss in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Having captained India in seven Tests so far, the 26-year-old has lost the toss on six occasions. Marsh opted to bowl first in the first ODI and the decision has proved right for the hosts so far, given the inroads they have made.

Ad

At the time of writing, showers had interrupted, with India struggling at 37/3 in 11.5 overs. Rain had also interrupted briefly after Ellis' opening over but play resumed quickly. The next two ODIs will be played in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).

India and Australia will also square off in five T20Is following the 50-over leg.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications