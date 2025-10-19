Shubman Gill falls to an innocuous delivery as India left in further trouble in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Shubman Gill's debut as the ODI captain is off to a disastrous start as far as his performance with the bat is concerned. The right-handed batter managed only 10 runs before falling to Nathan Ellis in the first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, as the tourists fell further into the mire after early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.Gill's dismissal occurred in the ninth over of the first innings when Australian captain Mitchell Marsh brought on Ellis for his first over. Ellis, the right-arm pacer, bowled a harmless delivery down the leg side, with the Punjab-born cricketer looking to glance it fine but only managing a tickle, as wicketkeeper Josh Philippe completed a relatively easily diving catch behind the stumps. The visiting captain had struck a couple of boundaries but his innings lasted only 18 deliveries.Watch the video of the dismissal here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore Gill got out, Australia's new-ball bowlers sent back Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (8) cheaply. Mitchell Starc got the better of Kohli, who played a loose drive, with Cooper Connolly taking a splendid catch at point. Hazlewood, meanwhile, dismissed Rohit, who edged one to Matt Renshaw in the slip cordon.Shubman Gill loses toss in his first match as ODI captainShubman Gill and Mitchell Marsh during toss. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Shubman Gill lost the toss in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Having captained India in seven Tests so far, the 26-year-old has lost the toss on six occasions. Marsh opted to bowl first in the first ODI and the decision has proved right for the hosts so far, given the inroads they have made.At the time of writing, showers had interrupted, with India struggling at 37/3 in 11.5 overs. Rain had also interrupted briefly after Ellis' opening over but play resumed quickly. The next two ODIs will be played in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).India and Australia will also square off in five T20Is following the 50-over leg.