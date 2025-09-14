Shubman Gill gives batting tips to Hong Kong players ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill was spotted giving batting tips to Hong Kong players amid the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The star batter has been a revelation in the shortest format in recent years, and the associate nation players were keen on receiving advice to make their case in Group B of the competition. Hong Kong's batters had a forgettable outing in the Asia Cup 2025 opener against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The team could only muster a total of 94-9 while attempting to chase down a 189-run target. Only two batters were able to record double figures in the 94-run loss, and they have a massive clash against Sri Lanka lined up on Monday, September 15. While the players were preparing for the clash, they had an encounter with the Indian contingent as well, who are set to face Pakistan in a Group A contest on Sunday, September 14 in Dubai. &quot;Let the body take over, the more you think, the more it will effect. You must look to think as little as possible. You have heard about people being in the zone, right? What is the zone? You reach the zone when you think less, the ball is coming to you, and you just react,&quot; Gill was heard saying to the players. Have a look at the interaction right here: Gill was hit on his hand during the training session, but the blow is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming clash against Pakistan. Shubman Gill scored a quick-fire 20 in India's win over UAE in Asia Cup 2025 Following his return to the T20I side, Gill took over the opening slot alongside Abhishek Sharma during Team India's triumphant win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to kick-start the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Chasing a modest target, the right-handed batter scored an unbeaten cameo of 20 runs off nine deliveries to wrap up the run chase in just 4.3 overs. The ace batter showcased intent in the form of his two fours and a six, and is now set to feature in his maiden T20I clash against Pakistan.