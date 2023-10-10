Shubman Gill hospitalized in Chennai as platelet count drops, doubtful for match against Pakistan: Reports 

Indian opener Shubman Gill has been hospitalized in Chennai after his platelet count dropped, according to reports.

While he is set to miss India’s 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11, his participation in the marquee game against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 is also in doubt.

Sharing an update on the Men in Blue opener, India Today quotes sources as saying:

"Shubman Gill's platelet has dropped and he has been admitted to a hospital Chennai as a precautionary measure. BCCI's medical team is also monitoring him.”

The report added that the 24-year-old cricketer’s platelet count dropped before India flew out to Delhi for their next World Cup match against Afghanistan.

Gill missed India’s opening match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8 due to his illness. On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official health update on Gill and confirmed that the batter would not be heading to Delhi, but instead would be under the supervision of the medical team.

"Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team," the BCCI statement read.

On the eve of India’s opening World Cup match against Australia, team captain Rohit Sharma had said that he wants the batter to recover from his illness and wasn’t thinking over whether he would be playing or not.

Shubman Gill excellent ODI numbers

Gill has been exceptional in one-day cricket over the last few months and has formed a great alliance with captain Rohit. Overall, he has played 35 one-day matches so far and has scored 1917 runs at an average of 66.10 and a strike rate of 102.84, with six hundreds and nine fifties. The 24-year-old also has a double hundred to his name - a best of 208.

In Gill’s absence, Ishan Kishan opened the innings against Australia, but was dismissed for a golden duck. Chasing 200, India were struggling at 2/3 after two overs. Virat Kohli (85 off 116) and KL Rahul (97* off 115) then added 165 for the fourth wicket as India registered a memorable triumph over the Aussies.