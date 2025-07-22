Shubman Gill issues major injury update on Team India seamer on eve of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Shubman Gill confirmed the status of Team India seamer Akash Deep ahead of the fourth Test against England. The match is set to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

In a press conference on the eve of the fourth Test, Shubman Gill issued a major update, where he confirmed that Akash Deep will not feature in the Manchester Test. The seamer picked up a groin niggle in the third game and was doubtful for the next match. This comes as a significant blow, with Nitish Kumar Reddy already being ruled out of the remainder of the series.

“It's never easy when there are a few injuries in the squad. Nitish Kumar Reddy is going to miss out on the series. Akash Deep is unavailable for the next match, so is Arshdeep, but we have enough good players in the team to pick up twenty wickets. That has been the most challenging aspect of the series. It is not ideal to have different bowlers, but I was prepared,” Gill was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Akash Deep bagged ten wickets in the second Test at Birmingham. However, he could not create much impact at Lord's. He remained wicketless in the first innings and only picked up one in the second. Anshul Kamboj, added to the squad after multiple player injuries, could be in line to replace Akash Deep and make his debut in Manchester.

Shubman Gill will be keen to bounce back with the bat

Shubman Gill is in exceptional form with the bat in the ongoing series. The right-hander has already scored 607 runs from three games at an average of 101.16 with three hundreds, including a double hundred.

The 25-year-old scored the three hundreds in the first two Tests. In the third game, Shubman Gill failed to get going. He made 16 off 44 balls in the first innings and six off nine balls in the second.

India lost the game by 22 runs and are 1-2 down in the series. With just two matches to go, the Manchester Test is a must-win affair for the visitors. As they look to draw level and keep their hopes of winning the series alive, their skipper will have to lead from the front with the bat.

Gill will be eager to put behind a poor performance at Lord's and get back among the runs in Manchester.

