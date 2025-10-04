Shubman Gill, KL Rahul break into a dance on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 04, 2025 12:18 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul on the field - Source: Getty

Team India captain Shubman Gill and star batter KL Rahul showed their dance moves on day three of the first Test against the West Indies. The game is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While fielding in the slips during the first session on day three, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were seen enjoying themselves. The duo broke into a dance while the bowler was taking his run-up to bowl the next delivery.

Gill was the first to showcase his moves. He could be seen showing Rahul a dance step. Responding to the same, the senior batter then made the same move as they were getting into position in the slip cordon.

also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X below -

India continued to dominate the Test on the third day. They declared their first innings on their overnight total of 448/5 and did not bat further. The hosts then reduced the West Indies to 66/5 heading into the lunch break. The visitors trail by 220 more runs and are on the cusp of an innings defeat.

Ravindra Jadeja led the show this morning with three wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with one each.

KL Rahul slammed his 11th Test ton, Gill scored fifty in maiden home Test as captain

KL Rahul carried on from where he had left off in England. Having had a brilliant away series, the star batter built on his solid form. In India's first innings here against the West Indies, Rahul slammed his 11th Test hundred.

Opening the batting, he made 100 runs off 197 balls with 12 boundaries in his knock. It was his tenth Test ton as an opener. KL Rahul went past Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir on the list of most Test hundreds as an Indian opener. He is now only behind Murali Vijay (12), Virender Sehwag (22), and Sunil Gavaskar (33).

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill became the sixth Indian captain to score more than fifty runs in his debut Test innings at home. He joined Lala Amarnath, Vijay Hazare, Hemu Adhikari, Nari Contractor, and Sunil Gavaskar in this elite list.

