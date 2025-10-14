Shubman Gill perishes attempting an expansive shot on Day 5 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for 13 runs on Day 5 of the second Test against the West Indies in an attempt to get to the target in a brisk fashion. The ace batter perished while trying to take on opposition skipper Roston Chase in the 33rd over of the final innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Gill stepped out to bat with the target within touching distance, and the dismissal of Sai Sudharsan. The skipper was initially watchful, but made his intentions clear by scoring a couple of boundaries, including a glorious six off Roston Chase to take India over the 100-run mark.

Off the final delivery of the over, the right-handed batter attempted another big heave for a third boundary in the over. He stepped out of the track once again in trademark fashion, but ended up miscuing the slog. The ball went miles up in the air without any significant distance, ending with Justin Greaves completing a composed catch at mid-wicket. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

He departed with India only 13 runs away from the target. The skipper was dismissed by the same combination in the first Test as well as Justin Greaves took the catch at slip after a reverse sweep attempt off Chase's bowling.

Shubman Gill records first series win as Test captain following the 2-0 triumph

The maiden Test series for Shubman Gill at home as captain also marks his first series win as India completed a seven-wicket win in the second match against the West Indies to seal a 2-0 scoreline.

The ace batter played a crucial role in the win as he scored an unbeaten first innings hundred, which is also now his highest Test score on home soil. He will be next seen in the upcoming ODI series in Australia, which marks his first assignment as ODI captain.

