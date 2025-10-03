Shubman Gill perishes after reaching fifty on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India captain Shubman Gill departed against the run of play at the stroke of Lunch on Day 2 of the opening Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The right-handed batter played it straight into the hands of the slip fielder after scoring 50 runs off 100 balls, comprising five boundaries. During his knock, he shared a 98-run partnership with KL Rahul.

The dismissal came off the last delivery of the 57th over of India’s innings. WI captain Roston Chase bowled a tossed-up delivery on the leg stump, and Gill went for a reverse sweep, but the ball hit the bat sticker and went towards slip, and Justin Greaves completed an easy catch.

Watch the video below:

Shubman Gill would be disappointed to miss out on another big score as he failed to consolidate on a great start. The 25-year-old had amassed 754 runs in five Tests with the help of a double ton and three centuries in the previous series against England away from home.

Centurion KL Rahul and Shubman Gill help India take a first-inning lead against the West Indies in 1st Test

KL Rahul's century and Shubman Gill's fifty helped India take a first-inning lead against the West Indies on Day 2 of the opening Test. Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 36 off 54 balls with the help of seven fours, sharing a 68-run stand with Rahul for the first wicket.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 218/3 at Lunch, with Rahul (100 off 192) and Dhruv Jurel (14 off 38) at the crease. Opposition skipper Roston Chase has been the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Batting first, the tourists were bundled out for 162 in 44.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/40, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets. Kuldeep Yadav also scalped two wickets.

It’s worth mentioning that the West Indies have not won a single Test against India since 2002.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

