"Support staff should make Shubman Gill practice the coin toss" - Former India stumper's hilarious comment after AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel quipped that the support staff must make captain Shubman Gill practice the coin toss as the team heads to Sydney for the third ODI against Australia. Patel made the funny remark after Gill lost yet another toss in the second ODI against the Aussies in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.Australia beat India by two wickets at the Adelaide Oval to clinch the three-match series 2-0. Sent into bat by Australia, the visitors were held to 264-9 as leg-spinner Adam Zampa starred with 4-60, while Xavier Bartlett picked up 3-39. In the chase, the Aussies got home in 46.2 overs.Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’ after the match, JioStar expert Patel joked that Gill must be made to practice the toss coin because the same has had a significant impact on the series. He stated:&quot;On a lighter note, the support staff should make captain Shubman Gill practice the coin toss while travelling to Sydney, because the toss has played a huge role so far. The ball swung a lot, just like it did in Perth. Even though Australia have sealed the series 2-0, I believe India has still played commendable cricket here, especially considering the limited preparation time they had.&quot;India have now lost 17 consecutive tosses in one-dayers. The last time they won an ODI toss was on November 15, 2023. Speaking of the match, while seasoned leggie Zampa starred with a four-fer for the hosts, Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 73 off 97 balls. Shreyas Iyer also contributed 61 off 77, while Axar Patel hit a handy 44 off 41. &quot;They’re currently working through their combinations&quot; - Shane Watson on India's team selectionSharing his thoughts of India's team selection for the ongoing series in Australia, Shane Watson told Cricket Live that the Men in Blue are still trying to figure out their combination when playing away from the subcontinent. He opined that India will be challenged as they look to build a side for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. Watson commented:&quot;India have been playing a lot of cricket in subcontinental environments, which naturally suit the quality of spinners they possess. But now, it’s a completely different ball game. We saw the ball swing and seam around throughout the day here, and that presents a new set of challenges for the Indian setup, figuring out what their best combinations are when playing in conditions like this.&quot;Down 2-0 in the three-match series, Team India will be keen avoid a whitewash when they face the Aussies in Sydney on October 25. After the one-day series, the Men in Blue will play five T20Is Down Under.