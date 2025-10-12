Shubman Gill pulls off stunning catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 12, 2025 14:04 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill took a diving catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul. [Getty Images]

India captain Shubman Gill took a fine catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Sunday, October 12. The 26-year-old covered enough ground before diving at the right moment inside the 30-yard circle to complete the catch. With the dismissal, Siraj provided the first breakthrough for the team in the second innings against the tourists.

Ad

The dismissal came in the ninth of WI’s second innings. Siraj bowled a cross-seamed delivery and Chanderpaul tried to muscle it away but was squared on. All he managed was a top edge, and Gill was brilliant at short mid-wicket. Chanderpaul departed for 10 runs off 30 balls.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This was Mohammed Siraj’s second wicket of the contest. The speedster previously bagged seven wickets in the first Test against the West Indies, including a four-fer.

West Indies are following on after getting bundled out for 248 in the first innings; Shubman Gill and Co. favorites for the first series win in the WTC 2025-27 cycle

A clinical bowling display led by Kuldeep Yadav helped India bundle out the West Indies for 248 in their first innings. The left-arm wrist-spinner bagged a five-wicket haul. Ravindra Jadeja also scalped three wickets. Alick Athanaze top-scored with 41 runs off 84 balls, while Tagenarine Chandepaul and Shai Hope chipped in with their 30s. Meanwhile, Tevin Imach, Khary Pierre, and Anderson Phillip contributed by scoring in the 20s.

Ad

In the second innings, the tourists were 33/1 after 12 overs.

Batting first, India put up 518/5 before declaring their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 175 runs, while skipper Shubman Gill chipped in with an unbeaten 129 off 196 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan also contributed 87. Jomel Warrican starred with the ball for the West Indies, bagging three wickets.

India won the opening Test by an innings and 140 runs. A series win could help them climb to the second spot in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 table. Meanwhile, WI are on the brink of losing their fifth Test in a row in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Follow the IND vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications