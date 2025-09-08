Shubman Gill reveals reason behind jersey number 77 among other secrets ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Team India star batter Shubman Gill revealed the reason behind his jersey number ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. Gill was named in India's 15-member squad and also appointed vice-captain for the tournament beginning on Tuesday, September 09.Shubman Gill is set to return to the T20I fold after last having played a game in the format before the 2024 T20 World Cup.&quot;My jersey number is 77. The reason behind getting the number was when I played the U19 World Cup, I wanted to take the number 7, but it was not available, so I took two sevens,&quot; he said. (via Star Sports India) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe right-hander also revealed other secrets, such as his nickname and what it means in his mother tongue. He also named his cricket idol, current favorite cricketer, best friend in the team, and a superstition he follows.&quot;My nickname is 'kaka', which in Punjabi means baby. My cricketing idol when I was growing up was Sachin (Tendulkar) Sir and my current favorite cricketer is Virat (Kohli). My best friend in the team is Ishan Kishan. One thing that I cannot live without is my family. I wear the same set of clothing that I wore in the first match throughout the series,&quot; he added.Shubman Gill had an impressive IPL 2025 with the Gujarat Titans (GT). He notched up 650 runs from 15 matches at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 155.87 with six half-centuries. He will be expected to replicate a similar performance during the 2025 Asia Cup.Shubman Gill reveals one battle he enjoys in the netsShubman Gill also opened up on one battle that he enjoys the most in the nets. He stated that it was facing ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Gill reflected that Bumrah always intimidates the batters in the nets and wants to show them that he is the best.&quot;One battle I enjoy the most is facing Bumrah in the nets. He is always on you and never gives you an edge. He always wants to intimidate you and show you that he is the best, and I love that about him,&quot; he said.Jasprit Bumrah is also a part of the 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. Both Shubman Gill and Bumrah played key roles for India during their recently concluded Test series in England. After a well-deserved break, they would be raring to go once again.Gill will have an important responsibility to shoulder as the vice-captain of the side. The upcoming multinational tournament marks the beginning of the preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10.