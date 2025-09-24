Shubman Gill's dismissal for 29 ends blazing opening stand in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [In Pictures]

Team India opening batter, Shubman Gill, was dismissed for 29 runs off 19 deliveries in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The vice-captain perished while trying to take on spinner Rishad Hossain, bringing an end to yet another explosive opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma. Shubman Gill was slow to go off the blocks after a tight couple of overs by Tanzim Sakib and Nasum Ahmed with the new ball. He broke the shackles in the fourth over with consecutive boundaries and looked in sublime touch. With the innings catching some rhythm, he took a backseat as Abhishek Sharma went berserk. Team India recovered from 17-0 after three overs to post 72 runs at the end of the powerplay. Gill kick-started the middle overs with a boundary off wrist-spinner Rishad Hossain, who was introduced into the attack by stand-in skipper Jaker Ali. The right-handed batter tried to take on the bowler, but could only find elevation to find the fielder at long-off to perfection. Have a glimpse of how the dismissal unfolded right here: Shubman Gill's innings comprised two fours and a six, with a strike rate of 152.63. He was coming on the back of a promising display against Pakistan in India's first contest in the Super 4 stage. Team India lose Shivam Dube soon after Shubman Gill in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match In an unprecedented move, Shivam Dube was sent in at No.3 in a bid to take on the leg-spinner. However, the ploy backfired as the left-handed batter also holed out to the deep off Rishad Hossain's next over after scoring just two runs. At the time of writing, Team India are placed at 96-2 at the halfway mark of the innings, with Abhishek Sharma cruising well past the 50-run mark, joined by skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the other end. The Men in Blue are unchanged for the clash, with a win expected to help them secure a place in the final.