"Shukar hai mera naam inko yaad hai" - Geeta Basra hilariously trolls Harbhajan Singh at an event amid 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra recently trolled him for his habit of forgetting names. The incident took place during an event organized by the Society Achievers Magazine.Basra, a Bollywood actress, stated that Harbhajan forgets a lot of things. She hilariously remarked that she was thankful that he still remembers her name.The 41-year-old revealed that the former cricketer even struggles to remember the name of a staff member who has been with them for many years. Basra said:&quot;Ye bahut bhulte hai. Bahut cheeze, naam bhulte hai, kahan cheeze rakhi hai woh bhulte hai, kal kya karna hai woh bhul jaate hai, his diary, his alarm clock. Ye humare staff ko, itne saal se humare sath kaam kar rahe hai, Pushpa ka naam kuch aur bula denge. Shukar hai mera naam inko yaad hai, nahi toh mujhe darr hai ke mera bhi naam bhool jayenge.&quot;(He forgets a lot. He forgets many things, from names to where he has kept his things, what he has to do tomorrow, his diary, and his alarm clock. He calls our staff member Pushpa, who has been with us for many years, by different names. Thank God he remembers my name, because I am afraid he might forget my name as well.)Harbhajan Singh came up with a witty response by stating that he calls Basra &quot;madam&quot; at home. He said:&quot;Isi liye madak kehta hoon. Ghar pe madam hi bulata hoon. (That's why I call her madam at home)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra tied the knot on October 29, 2015, at Phagwara near Jalandhar. They are parents to two children. Their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, was born on July 27, 2016, and they welcomed a baby boy on July 10, 2021, whom they named Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.Harbhajan Singh is India's third-highest wicket-taker in international cricketHarbhajan Singh made his Test debut in 1998 against Australia. He enjoyed a memorable career and is currently India's third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.The ace off-spinner has 707 wickets in 442 innings across formats. The only Indian bowlers with more wickets are Anil Kumble (953 wickets from 499 innings) and Ravichandran Ashwin (765 wickets from 379 innings).Harbhajan was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and the 2011 World Cup-winning side. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24, 2021.Following his retirement, he has made a name for himself as a commentator. The veteran bowler continues to play in T20 leagues featuring retired cricketers and was last seen in action during the 2025 World Championship of Legends in July.