"Sick of good Big Bash players having to make way for star Test players" - Fans react to Steve Smith's golden duck in Sydney Smash of BBL 2023-24

Australian star Steve Smith had a nightmarish return to the Big Bash League (BBL) after being dismissed for a golden duck in the Sydney Smash of the 2023-24 season.

After a week of being in the headlines for becoming the Australian opener in Tests to replace David Warner, much was anticipated of Smith in the Sydney Sixers' colors.

Yet, he flattered to deceive, miscuing a harmless delivery from Daniel Sams to be caught at the deep square leg in the first ball of the innings. Smith played the Sixers' opening game of the season and scored a crucial 61 off 42 balls to help his side pull off an eight-run win against the Melbourne Renegades.

Apart from opening the batting in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, Smith will also lead the Australian side in the following ODI series, with regular skipper Pat Cummins rested.

With the BBL 2023-24 playoff qualification hanging in the balance, the Sixers are in a must-win situation with ten points in eight games. They are currently in third place and will face two-time defending champions Perth Scorchers in their league stage finale.

Despite the difference in formats, fans on Twitter were quick to point out the inauspicious beginning to Steve Smith's tenure as an opening batter.

Steve Smith had an incredible BBL 2022-23 season

Smith set the BBL on fire with the bat at the back end of the last season.

Steve Smith enjoyed arguably the purplest patch of his T20 career at the same stage of the last BBL season.

Coming in at the back half of BBL 2022-23, the 34-year-old riled off runs for fun, scoring 346 runs in five games at an average of 86.50 and a strike rate of 174.74. After a 27-ball 36 against the Scorchers, Smith pulled off back-to-back centuries against the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Thunder.

He followed that up with another blistering knock of 66 from 33 deliveries before scoring only 18 in his season finale in the Qualifier. All five of Smith's stints came as an opener, propelling him to play the role for Australia in T20Is.

However, the talismanic batter missed the South Africa T20I series before the ODI World Cup owing to an injury. Smith opened the batting in the first two T20Is of the following series against India and scored 52 and 19, respectively.

