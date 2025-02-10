Sikandar Raza roars in delight after hitting winning runs as the Dubai Capitals win ILT20 2025 [Watch] 

Dubai Capitals batter Sikandar Raza celebrated in delight after leading his team to victory in the ILT20 2025 final against the Desert Vipers on Sunday, February 9. The match was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Needing nine runs from the final over, Raza launched Khuzaima Tanveer for a six off the first ball. The Zimbabwe batter then struck a boundary on the next delivery, sealing the win for his team. Overcome with emotion, he roared in celebration as his teammates rushed to embrace him. The Capitals claimed the championship, winning by four wickets with four balls to spare.

Here’s a video of the winning moment:

Chasing a target of 190 runs, the Capitals got off to a rough start, losing David Warner (4), Gulbadin Naib (5), and captain Sam Billings (6) early on. However, the West Indian duo of Shai Hope (43 off 39) and Rovman Powell then combined for a crucial 80-run partnership off 53 balls for the fourth wicket.

Powell continued his impressive innings, partnering with Dasun Shanaka to add 41 runs off 20 balls for the fifth wicket. Shanaka played a solid cameo, scoring 21 off 10, while Powell produced a brilliant knock of 63 off 38 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes.

In the final moments, Sikandar Raza stole the spotlight. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 34 off 12 balls, smashing five boundaries and one six, leading the Capitals to their first-ever championship.

Desert Vipers' skipper Sam Curran's knock goes in vain as Dubai Capitals win ILT20 2025

Dubai Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Desert Vipers got off to a rocky start, losing openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5) and Alex Hales (5) early. Max Holden kept the innings going from one end but soon lost Daniel Lawrence for 10.

Holden played a brilliant knock, scoring 76 off 51 balls, and formed a partnership of 47 runs off 35 balls with Sam Curran for the fourth wicket.

Curran played a solid innings, remaining unbeaten on 62 off 33 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. Azam Khan also contributed with 27 off 13 balls, as the Vipers finished their innings at 189/5 in 20 overs.

