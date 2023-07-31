"Simply unplayable in this sort of form" - Twitter in awe of Quinton de Kock's sublime knock in the MLC 2023 final 

Seattle Orcas' opening batter Quinton de Kock put on quite a show at the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 final against the MI New York (MINY). The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 87 runs off 52 deliveries to help his side post a commanding total after being asked to bat first.

The Wayne Parnell-led side had a bleak powerplay, scoring only 31 runs for the loss of one wicket. De Kock then led the team's charge in the middle overs and brought up his fifty off 34 deliveries. He took on debutant Jasdeep Singh in the 15th over by hitting three sixes in four deliveries.

This marks De Kock's second successive fifty after he had put on a show in Seattle Orcas' victory in Qualifier 1 against the Texas Super Kings (TSK). The South African's knock in the final came to an end following a slower delivery by Trent Boult in the 17th over. He missed the delivery entirely as it went on to uproot his middle stump.

Fans praised the high-quality knock under pressure in the final. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Cricket4Americans @Cric4Americans #orcas De kock back to back and belly to belly 6’s. Holding court in Texas!!! #MLC

Srijan @SrijanCricket ️

SOUTH AFRICAN ️

BASHING MI IN FINAL ️



Quinton de Kock @Luckyytweets RCB PLAYERSOUTH AFRICANBASHING MI IN FINALQuinton de Kock

Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 @saifahmed75 🏻



Quinton de kock, a clutch player in the shortest format as usual. Fifty in the final and he is battling hard with the bat all alone at the moment. 🏻 #MLC2023



77* off just 47 balls, 5.4 overs left. pic.twitter.com/vTXaYC9ILe QDK SPECIAL.Quinton de kock, a clutch player in the shortest format as usual. Fifty in the final and he is battling hard with the bat all alone at the moment.77* off just 47 balls, 5.4 overs left.

Adrian Malhiers @AdrianMalhiers Quinton de Kock with another half century. He comes in clutch for the Orcas and has been just amazing to watch. It sucked when he did it to the Super Kings but seeing him bat is a joy. #MajorLeagueCricket

Re𝕏anth @141ovalclassic 🏻🥵 Class inns by Quinton de Kock in finals, 87 off 52 with 9 fours and 4 sixes.🏻🥵 pic.twitter.com/AawML8VL8U

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Meanwhile, turning into an absolute masterclass this from de Kock! Been a brilliant innings so far Interesting that Tim David is bowling a la Sunil Narine/Sikandar Raza and seems to be working on a similar action while hiding the ball behind the body.Meanwhile, turning into an absolute masterclass this from de Kock! Been a brilliant innings so far #MajorLeagueCricket

Seattle Orcas post 183-9 on the back of De Kock's heroics

The Orcas stumbled for a while following the dismissal of the well-settled Quinton de Kock. MI New York took four wickets in the space of 16 deliveries. However, a late cameo by Dwaine Pretorius (21 runs off seven), helped the team cross the 180-run mark.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the MI New York with figures of 3-9 off his four overs. The leg-spinner was hit for 26 runs off a single over by Heinrich Klaasen the last time these two teams met in the league stage.

Admitting that he tried to keep things simple in the final, Rashid told broadcasters during the mid-innings break:

"A very clear mind and just wanted to hit the right areas consistently. It's the kind of wicket where if you hit the right areas consistently you will get the results. Just kept it simple."

The Afghan went on to talk about his matchup against Klaasen.

"Last time when I was bowling to him he played his shots. That's how special he is. The plan was clear - you hit the right areas and if he hits you from there, you can't do much about it. Just looked to hit my areas and then thought let's see. Beautiful game and a beautiful crowd here. It's a beautiful occasion for us to be a part of this final," Rashid added.

Will the MI New York chase down the mammoth score to win the inaugural MLC title? Let us know what you think.