"Single bhi Lelo maharaj" - Yuvraj Singh poses with Abhishek Sharma after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [In Pictures]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma posed for pictures with his Asia Cup 2025 Player of the Tournament trophy alongside legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The two clicked photographs on the flight back home after the completion of the continental event.The Men in Blue won their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 28. The side chased down a 147-run target in a last-over thriller.Abhishek posted a couple of pictures with Yuvraj. Notably, Yuvraj has been a mentor to the swashbuckling batter and played a significant role in his career.The 25-year-old captioned the post:&quot;No caption needed.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuvraj penned down a hilarious comment on the post, urging the southpaw to also take singles instead of just hitting sixes. He wrote:&quot;Single bhi Lelo maharaj! (Take singles too)&quot;It is worth mentioning that Yuvraj Singh's comments were a reference to the words he used while overseeing one of Abhishek Sharma's practice sessions last year. He posted the video on his mentee's 24th birthday.Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2025. He finished with 314 runs across seven innings at a brilliant strike rate of 200.&quot;Keep working hard, enjoy the SUV&quot; - Yuvraj Singh's message to Abhishek Sharma after Asia Cup 2025 Player of the Tournament winAbhishek Sharma received a Haval H9 SUV for being the Player of the Tournament in the Asia Cup 2025. Yuvraj Singh congratulated the opening batter on his brilliant run in the competition and asked him to have fun with the car.Yuvraj also lauded Tilak Varma for his stunning batting exploits in the final. He played a key role in India's victory, playing an unbeaten 69-run knock from 53 balls.The former cricketer acknowledged the contributions of Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube as well. He wrote on X after the summit clash:&quot;What a nerve-wracking game, truly befitting a final! India vs Pakistan, the stage doesn’t get any bigger than this and @TilakV9 lit it up. Simply outstanding knock, holding the innings together under huge pressure and showing unbelievable maturity, then finishing it off with @IamShivamDube in grand style brilliant with the ball and @IamSanjuSamson steady as always.&quot;Proud of this team and the support staff for showing true character all through. Big congratulations to sir Abhishek #AbhishekSharma on winning your first Player of the Tournament award and for your consistent performances all thru! Keep working hard, enjoy the SUV and many more to come.&quot;Kuldeep bagged a four-wicket haul in the final, while Dube (33 off 22 balls) and Samson (24 off 21 balls) chipped in with impactful knocks.