  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Abhishek Sharma
  • "Single bhi Lelo maharaj" - Yuvraj Singh poses with Abhishek Sharma after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [In Pictures]

"Single bhi Lelo maharaj" - Yuvraj Singh poses with Abhishek Sharma after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [In Pictures]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Sep 30, 2025 10:18 IST
Abhishek Sharma (right) won the Player of the Tournament award in the Asia Cup 2025. (Pics: Getty Images).
Abhishek Sharma (right) won the Player of the Tournament award in the Asia Cup 2025. (Pics: Getty Images).

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma posed for pictures with his Asia Cup 2025 Player of the Tournament trophy alongside legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The two clicked photographs on the flight back home after the completion of the continental event.

Ad

The Men in Blue won their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 28. The side chased down a 147-run target in a last-over thriller.

Abhishek posted a couple of pictures with Yuvraj. Notably, Yuvraj has been a mentor to the swashbuckling batter and played a significant role in his career.

The 25-year-old captioned the post:

"No caption needed."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Yuvraj penned down a hilarious comment on the post, urging the southpaw to also take singles instead of just hitting sixes. He wrote:

"Single bhi Lelo maharaj! (Take singles too)"

It is worth mentioning that Yuvraj Singh's comments were a reference to the words he used while overseeing one of Abhishek Sharma's practice sessions last year. He posted the video on his mentee's 24th birthday.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2025. He finished with 314 runs across seven innings at a brilliant strike rate of 200.

"Keep working hard, enjoy the SUV" - Yuvraj Singh's message to Abhishek Sharma after Asia Cup 2025 Player of the Tournament win

Abhishek Sharma received a Haval H9 SUV for being the Player of the Tournament in the Asia Cup 2025. Yuvraj Singh congratulated the opening batter on his brilliant run in the competition and asked him to have fun with the car.

Ad

Yuvraj also lauded Tilak Varma for his stunning batting exploits in the final. He played a key role in India's victory, playing an unbeaten 69-run knock from 53 balls.

The former cricketer acknowledged the contributions of Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube as well. He wrote on X after the summit clash:

"What a nerve-wracking game, truly befitting a final! India vs Pakistan, the stage doesn’t get any bigger than this and @TilakV9 lit it up. Simply outstanding knock, holding the innings together under huge pressure and showing unbelievable maturity, then finishing it off with @IamShivamDube in grand style brilliant with the ball and @IamSanjuSamson steady as always.
Ad
"Proud of this team and the support staff for showing true character all through. Big congratulations to sir Abhishek #AbhishekSharma on winning your first Player of the Tournament award and for your consistent performances all thru! Keep working hard, enjoy the SUV and many more to come."

Kuldeep bagged a four-wicket haul in the final, while Dube (33 off 22 balls) and Samson (24 off 21 balls) chipped in with impactful knocks.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications