"Sir you had said even Ranji champs can beat Bangladesh" - Twitter reacts as Dodda Ganesh predicts Australia will not win even 1 Test against India

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh has earned the cricket universe's attention on Twitter by predicting a one-sided series between India and Australia. Ganesh expects India to dominate the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and win the four-match series by 3-0 or 4-0.
Many former cricketers have shared their views on the upcoming Test series between India and Australia. The majority of them have predicted India to win, but they expect the series to be a close one. Some even picked Australia as the winners.
However, Dodda Ganesh does not believe that the Aussies stand a chance against the Indian spinners on Indian pitches. Sharing his prediction, Ganesh wrote on Twitter:
"I understand optimism, but to say Australia will win the series in India is a bit outlandish. The Oz have no chance against the quality of India’s spin trio. They’ll not win a test. India winning 3-0 or 4-0 is the only thing that needs to be decided."
Fans on Twitter pointed out how Ganesh previously commented that even the Ranji Trophy champions could defeat Bangladesh, but the Bangladeshi team gave India a tough time. Some fans even said that the Indian team should not be overconfident because of the home advantage.
If Dodda Ganesh's prediction turns out to be accurate, India will qualify for World Test Championship final
India need to win the four-match series by 4-0, 3-0 or 3-1 to earn a place in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit are currently second in the points table, while Australia are the tabletoppers.
It seems unlikely that the series between India and Australia will be a lop-sided one as the Aussies won Test matches in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2022.
