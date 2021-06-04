'Sixer King' - Rashid Khan describes Indian stars Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh on Instagram

Afghanistan vice-captain Rashid Khan recently described what he thinks of Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

The leg-spinner, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, is one of India's most beloved overseas cricketers. He also shares a good rapport with a number of Indian cricketers.

Recently, during an Instagram question-answer session, Rashid Khan was asked to describe the Indian superstars in one word.

When asked about former India skipper MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan came up with an epic answer, saying it is difficult to describe the legendary cricketer in one word.

"One word is not enough for him," Rashid Khan wrote in reply.

Khan described Yuvraj Singh as the 'King of Sixes' - an ode probably to the southpaw's natural ability to clear the boundary rope at will. When asked about the current Indian captain, Virat Kohli, Rashid had one elegant word to define the Delhiite - 'King'.

Not willing to become skipper again: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan Cricket Board recently appointed Hasmatullah Shahidi as the Afghan skipper for ODIs and Tests, while Rashid Khan has been appointed as the deputy in the shortest format (T20Is). They will announce the name of the T20I skipper shortly.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo on Thursday (June 3), the right-arm leg spin bowler made it clear that with the World Cup on the team's mind, Khan simply would not let captaincy responsibilities affect his performance.

Afghanistan Cricket Board members approved the proposition to go ahead with split-captaincy for the national team, and thereby effectively removing Asghar Afghan as skipper.



"I want to do well for the team as a player and my performance is a bit more crucial for the team rather than me thinking about different things being a captain. Also, it takes time, and right now the most important thing is the World Cup which is quite near and I feel it is too much for me to have."

Khan is ready to back the Afghan cricket board's decision and has promised to support the new captain.

"I am afraid it might affect my performance for the team, which is a key, so I am very happy as a player. Whatever decision the board and selection committee make, I am fully behind it and will appreciate it," said Rashid Khan.

The 22-year-old has led Afghanistan in seven ODI matches and managed to emerge victorious in only one outing. Afghanistan won one and lost one under Khan's leadership in the red-ball format, while Rashid has a 4-3 record in T20Is as captain.

