Skechers unboxes latest evolution in technical running shoes with launch of AERO Series in India 

Skechers Performance has kick-started a new chapter in running innovation by announcing the arrival of the Skechers AERO Series in India. With aerodynamic feel as its USP, Skechers AERO represents the latest evolution of technical running shoes from the brand. The collection is aimed at providing a blend of speed, style and comfort to help runners cut through the wind and push beyond their personal bests.

The Skechers AERO Series features two styles designed to meet different needs of runners. Skechers AERO Burst™ provides elevated cushioning and has been built to go the distance. Specifically designed for long-distance running routines, Skechers AERO Burst™ combines comfort and performance. On the other hand, Skechers AERO Spark™ is built for logging miles with great cushioning underfoot and can also pick up the pace.

Reacting to the India launch of Skechers AERO Series Ben Stewart, Vice President, Skechers Technical Performance Division, said:

“The AERO Series leverages innovative technologies to elevate our signature comfort for runners in India. An evolution of our legacy in running, Skechers AERO was developed with feedback from every type of runner from casual joggers to ultramarathoners.

“Based on the response from those who have experienced the difference of Skechers AERO, we expect runners everywhere will enjoy and appreciate the Comfort That Performs only offered by Skechers as they get those miles in,” Stewart added.

Skechers AERO Series footwear is available now at Skechers retail stores and skechers.in.

