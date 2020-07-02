SLC hope to launch inaugural Lanka Premier League in August

The SLC are hoping to organise the inaugural edition of their T20 league from August 8 to 22 this year.

All national cricket boards are bleeding money due to the prolonged lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is no different as a potentially money-churning India tour has already been postponed which makes hosting the Lanka Premier League (LPL) a priority for them now.

The SLC are hoping to organise the inaugural edition of their T20 league from August 8 to 22 this year. There are, however, some hurdles to that decision as the Sri Lankan government have decided to postpone the reopening of the country’s international airport till August 1 due to rising coronavirus cases.

The Lankan Board though have got the green signal from the sports ministry to host the tournament, but the LPL’s fate depends on the government’s decision to open the country’s borders for foreign cricketers.

“We’re hoping to speak to His Excellency (President Gotabaya Rajapaksa) and see if we can come to a decision,” SLC CEO Ashley de Silva was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Another issue concerning the LPL is the length of the tournament. India were supposed to play three ODIs and as many T20s in a series played from June-end till July 2020.

If the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) consider Sri Lanka safe enough to tour in a couple of month, this postponed India series is likely to take place immediately after the LPL.

“At the moment we’re looking at 23 games, but if India agrees to play then it will most probably come down to 13,” Ashley de Silva said.

Sri Lanka has done well to contain the coronavirus pandemic, says SLC CEO

Sri Lanka has just over 2000 coronavirus cases out of which more than 1700 have recovered till date. There is speculation that BCCI is considering even hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sri Lanka apart from UAE as an alternative venue.

“Sri Lanka has done very well in containing the coronavirus as opposed to other countries in the region, and as such we have had a lot of interest from foreign players in taking part in the tournament,” the SLC CEO said.

Five teams are expected to take part in the franchise-based LPL, which was first conceived by SLC in 2018 but has failed to take off till date.

The SLC is still in the process of accepting tenders for franchise ownerships. The cricketers will be picked through an auction process.

Each team is allowed to pick a maximum of six foreign players in the squad with only four in the final eleven.

Apart from the India's tour of the country, England and Bangladesh’s tours to Sri Lanka have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.