[Watch] Captain Vijay Shankar and Tamil Nadu team shake a leg on 'Vaathi Coming' after SMAT 2021/22 triumph 

Tamil Nadu made history in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy yesterday afternoon by winning the championship for the third time.

Playing under Vijay Shankar's captaincy, Tamil Nadu became the first to win three titles, and the squad celebrated the historic triumph in style by grooving to the famous song 'Vaathi Coming.' Team captain Vijay Shankar uploaded a reel on his Instagram, where the squad members can be seen dancing to the song.

Vijay Shankar mentioned in the caption that he was proud of his teammates. The Tamil Nadu skipper led his team from the front by aggregating 199 runs in six matches. He averaged more than 60 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22.

Fans should note that Tamil Nadu also won the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year under Dinesh Karthik's leadership, and the team celebrated with the 'Vaathi Coming' dance after that championship win as well. It seems the Tamil Nadu team will continue this trend if they complete a hat-trick of championship wins in 2022/23.

"I feel TNPL has helped" - Dinesh Karthik reacts to Tamil Nadu's historic victory

Dinesh Karthik did not play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22

Veteran Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik did not participate in the most recent edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but he followed the matches closely.

When asked about the reasons behind Tamil Nadu's extraordinary success in T20 cricket this year, Karthik pointed out the Tamil Nadu Premier League as one of the reasons and wrote:

"I feel TNPL has helped and also the fact that this set of boys wanted to DESPERATELY be part of IPL and from there hopefully move on to play for Team India. 3 years ago we had 7 players in IPL from TN, Last year there were 14. So I'm thinking it's worked both ways."

DK @DineshKarthik



3 years ago we had 7 players in IPL from TN, Last year there were 14.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha @DineshKarthik? 22 to get from 7 balls and Shahrukh Khan takes Tamil Nadu home. They are doing something right to have a record like that in the Syed Mushtaq Ali. Shahrukh has been one to watch for a while but so too Sai Kishore. Thoughts? @ashwinravi99

It will be interesting to see if Tamil Nadu can become the first team to complete a hat-trick of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wins next season.

