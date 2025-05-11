Smriti Mandhana reaches 11th ODI hundred with a third consecutive four in SL vs IND tri-series final 2025 [Watch]

India’s vice-captain and opening batter Smriti Mandhana brought up her 11th ODI century with three consecutive boundaries in the final of the 2025 Women's Tri-Series (featuring India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa) against Sri Lanka. At the time of writing, the game was underway at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (May 11), with the Women in Blue batting first.

The southpaw got off to a strong start, reaching her half-century with a boundary in just 55 balls. She maintained her composure and progressed to 88 off 89 deliveries. In the 31st over of India’s innings, she hammered four consecutive boundaries off Chamari Athapaththu, reaching her century with the third of those fours, in 92 balls.

Fans can watch the video of this milestone moment below (via FanCode's X handle):

The 28-year-old capped off her innings with a superb 116 off 101 balls, laced with 15 boundaries and two sixes. With this performance, Smriti Mandhana has now featured in 102 ODIs for India, scoring 4,473 runs at an impressive average of 46.59. Her tally includes 31 half-centuries and 11 centuries, with a highest score of 136.

Smriti Mandhana’s hundred paves the way for India to post a high total in SL vs IND tri-series final 2025

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bat first in the 2025 Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka on May 11. The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal made a steady start, adding 45 runs in the powerplay.

The duo put together a solid 70-run partnership off 89 balls before Rawal was dismissed for 30 off 49 balls. Mandhana continued her brilliant innings, forming a 120-run stand off 106 balls with Harleen Deol. During this partnership, Mandhana brought up her century and finished with an impressive 116 off 101 balls.

Harleen fell for 47 off 56 balls, missing out on a half-century. At the time of writing, the Women in Blue were 252/3 after 40 overs, with Harmanpreet (31) and Jemimah Rodrigues (19) at the crease, as India looked poised to post a big total in the final.

