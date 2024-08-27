Smriti Mandhana roped in by the Adelaide Strikers ahead of 2024-25 WBBL season 

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has been named the Adelaide Strikers' pre-draft signing for the 2024-25 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. The left-handed batter links up with the defending champions after having represented Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, and Sydney Thunder in the past.

Mandhana had skipped the previous two editions of the WBBL due to workload concerns and to focus on domestic competitions instead.

Her upcoming stint with the Adelaide Strikers will witness a reunion with head coach Luke Williams. The captain-coach combination had worked together earlier this year to guide the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the Women's Premier League title.

Smriti Mandhana hopes that her association with Luke Williams can lead the Strikers to success in the upcoming season. Adelaide Strikers are aiming to achieve a three-peat after winning the last two editions.

Trending

"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers. I'm thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I'm looking forward to building on that," Mandhana said in a statement.

Luke Williams also expressed his delight in having Mandhana on board for the campaign.

"Smriti is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Strikers. Her technical skill, experience and strategic insights are a tremendous asset for us. I know firsthand the dedication and energy she brings to the team and on the field. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive for success in the upcoming season," the head coach said in the statement.

The pair have also worked together for the Southern Brave in The Hundred in the past when Williams was the assistant coach of the franchise.

Smriti Mandhana's recent form

The Indian vice-captain has had a memorable year, starting with the WPL 2024, where she led from the front as skipper. She had a memorable home series against South Africa where she piled on runs across formats and was the third-leading run scorer in the Women's Asia Cup.

Her most recent competitive appearances came during the 2024 Women's Hundred. She could only score 45 runs in four matches, including three single-digit scores, as the Southern Brave finished at the bottom of the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️