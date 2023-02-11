Smriti Mandhana set to miss India's T20 World Cup opening match against Pakistan on Sunday

After failing to recover from a finger injury, Indian Women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will miss the encounter against Pakistan on Sunday (February 12). The 2023 Women's T20 World Cup commenced on Friday, with hosts South Africa facing Sri Lanka in the curtain raiser.

India will commence their campaign tomorrow with a clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town. The Women in Blue will dearly miss the stability provided and the presence of Mandhana in the top order in the contest.

In a press conference on the eve of the IND vs PAK match, the Indian team's stand-in coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar gave an update on Mandhana's injury status and said:

"Smriti has a finger injury and is still in recovery, so she won't play most-likely. It's not a fracture and we're hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards."

"India’s chances will be largely dependent on the top order" - Mithali Raj on expectations from Smriti Mandhana and co ahead of 2023 Women's T20 World Cup

Former captain Mithali Raj opened up about how India's hopes will heavily rely on the performances of top-order batters in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that while senior duo Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are in great form, they need support from other batters to beat strong sides like Australia and England in the tournament.

In her ICC column, Mithali Raj wrote:

“India’s chances will be largely dependent on the top order. Smriti Mandhana is playing well and is a match-winner. Harmanpreet Kaur has looked in good form too but we have to beat Australia and England. You need other batters to come to the party.”

She added:

“I hope Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh also have a good run at the World Cup, considering they have gained so much experience of the conditions in South Africa.”

Do you think India will win the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below.

