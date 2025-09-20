"Snap score may be in lakhs, but 100 wickets in T20 are worth billions" - Fans hail Arshdeep Singh for historic feat in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 clash

Team India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh created history by becoming the first Indian bowler to scale 100 wickets in T20Is during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19. The 26-year-old was finally back in the playing XI after sitting out the side's first two games against the UAE and Pakistan.

After a seemingly long stay at 99 T20I wickets, Arshdeep completed the 100-wicket milestone in his final over in the Oman encounter. He achieved the feat in only 64 games, averaging 18.49 with an economy of 8.31.

Despite debuting for India only in the middle of 2022, Arshdeep has fast become one of the most reliable bowlers in the shortest format. The left-arm played a massive role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, finishing as the tournament's joint-leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

Fans on X celebrated Arshdeep Singh for his phenomenal achievement with the following reactions:

𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 @jod_insane Within 4 years of his international career, Arshdeep Singh has the most T20I wickets for India and these 2 wickets with his GOATed spell will forever stay in my heart. - Our best bowler after Bumrah bhai ❤️!

SIVY 🇮🇳 @Sivy_Raina3 Arshdeep Singh at 26 already has 2 all-timer T20 WCs, a T20 WC medal with clutch spell in Finals, won an ICC award for Men's T20I Player of the Year, and is the first Indian men's player to 100 T20I wickets Imagine how much he'll achieve in this format by the end of his career

amit @AmitSah36414000 Arshdeep’s Snap score may be in lakhs, but 100 wickets in T20 are worth billions.

Fans continued hailing Arshdeep on his incredible feat, with one saying:

"With a CV like a legend at just 26, Arshdeep has defined the future of T20."

"Congrats, Arshdeep. Fun fact: he started as a gully cricketer in Chandigarh and was a net bowler for India’s U19 World Cup team before making his international debut proof that street-level passion can lead to world records," tweeted a fan.

"The rise of Arshdeep needs to be studied , fastest Indian to take 100 wickets. He is painting his legacy," a fan said.

Arshdeep Singh's historic 100th T20I wicket sealed India's victory over Oman

Arshdeep Singh endured a rare off outing in his return to the Indian T20I XI, going wicketless in his first three overs. Chasing a massive 189 for a consolation victory in an otherwise inconsequential game, Oman produced a spirited response with the bat.

They left themselves with a glimmer of hope entering the final over at 155/3, with 34 runs needed for victory. However, Arshdeep finished Oman's dreams with a wicket off the first ball of the 20th over to effectively seal the deal, while completing his 100th T20I wicket.

The Men in Blue eventually won by 21 runs to make it a hat-trick of victories in the group stage. They will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four encounter at Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

India are the defending Asia Cup champions, having won the competition in the 50-over format in 2023.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

