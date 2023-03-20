“Sneh Rana not running Grace Harris out was the turning point” - Fans erupt as UP-W beat GG by three wickets in WPL 2023

Grace Harris produced a match-winning inning as UP Warrioz beat Gujarat Giants by three wickets in the ongoing WPL at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 20.

Chasing 179 runs, Harris smashed 72 off 41 balls at a strike rate of 175.61, including seven boundaries and four sixes. She shared a partnership of 78 runs with Tahlia McGrath (57 off 38 deliveries) for the fourth wicket to recover UP from 117/4.

Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone kept her nerves with an unbeaten 19 off 13, including a match-winning boundary off the penultimate ball.

For the Giants, Kim Garth scalped a couple of wickets. Meanwhile, captain Sneh Rana, Monica Patel, Ashleigh Gardner, and Tanuja Kanwar took one wicket apiece.

Earlier in the day, GG won the toss and posted 178/6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Ashleigh Gardner’s 60 off 39 and Dayalan Hemalatha’s 57 off 33. The duo shared a 93-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Rajeshwari Gaikwad and Parshavi Chopra emerged as the pick of the bowlers for UP Warriorz with a couple of wickets each. Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone and Anjali Sarvani picked up a wicket.

One user tweeted:

“Sneh Rana not running Grace Harris out was the turning point.”

The incident took place in the ninth over bowled when Sneh Rana warned Grace Harris for leaving the crease before the delivery was bowled.

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Came down to the last over and though she wasn't in it, Grace Harris made it possible. The most dangerous batter at the tail end of a match

Camlin @CAMLlN Where does Grace Harris rank on the Most valuable players list ? Gottabe top 3 me thinks

Priyanka @Lostgirlprii What a match.. well played UPW.. specially Grace Harris

InPlayCric @InplayCricc



Burger lady in the house #CricketTwitter #WPL2023 Well done Grace Harris. Boundaries at the right time and when needed. That's the way to play.

This is not the first time Harris has snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for UP Warriorz against Gujarat Giants. She scored an unbeaten 59 off 26 balls as UP won by three wickets on March 5.

“I am enjoying my game” – Grace Harris

Grace Harris was delighted to finish the game for UP Warriorz against Gujarat Giants on Monday.

Speaking on the post-match show, she said:

"With short boundaries and a quick outfield, I knew we were always in the game. I was a bit scratchy at the start but I found my range later. I like to finish games."

With the win, UP booked their place in the knockout stage. They also eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the WPL 2023 playoffs race.

