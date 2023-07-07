"So he has done a Shahid Afridi" - Fans react after Tamim Iqbal withdraws his international retirement 

Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his decision to retire from international cricket after an intervention from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

According to reports, Tamim was at the prime minister's residence along with his family as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan. The southpaw had made an abrupt decision to hang up his boots following Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI.

The announcement came as a shock considering that he is the current ODI captain and with major tournaments like Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup on the horizon.

After Tamim Iqbal explained the reasons behind his decision through a press conference, where he was reduced to tears, the BCB president hoped that he would reconsider the 'emotional and hasty' thoughts.

Fans jumped to social media to express their thoughts over the last topsy-turvy 24 hours, with several drawing parallels to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who has a history of multiple retirements over the course of his career.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Soochin 🏏 @cricdrugs Tamim Iqbal does a Shahid Afridi Tamim Iqbal does a Shahid Afridi

Sandipan Banerjee @im_sandipan So Tamim Iqbal has done a Shahid Afridi... So Tamim Iqbal has done a Shahid Afridi...

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Tamim, Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah are huge in their country Imagine being Tamim Iqbal in Bangladesh! The cricket board boss Nazmul Hasan keeps calling you to take retirement back, and the PM Sheikh Hasina invites you to her place to reconsider the decision.Tamim, Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah are huge in their country Imagine being Tamim Iqbal in Bangladesh! The cricket board boss Nazmul Hasan keeps calling you to take retirement back, and the PM Sheikh Hasina invites you to her place to reconsider the decision.Tamim, Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah are huge in their country 🇧🇩👌

𝑸𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏  @qasim_says_ Shahid Afridi when Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement from international cricket Shahid Afridi when Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement from international cricket https://t.co/fq0Qt9pNkQ

Outsidethebox @otboxx

desh #bangla #CricketTwitter Tamim iqbal tales back decisions to retire after bangladesh pm plays uno reverse card ,jokes apart pm insisted him to continue #bangla desh #TamimIqbal Tamim iqbal tales back decisions to retire after bangladesh pm plays uno reverse card ,jokes apart pm insisted him to continue #bangladesh #TamimIqbal #bangla #CricketTwitter https://t.co/wZ9Ozy5hte

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 Tamim Iqbal takes back his retirement after he declared it yesterday



Aisa toh Shahid Afridi ne bhi kabhi nahi kiya tha 🤣 Tamim Iqbal takes back his retirement after he declared it yesterdayAisa toh Shahid Afridi ne bhi kabhi nahi kiya tha 🤣

Samraat Maharjan @MaharjanSamraat Okay, this is now hilarious. Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement. What the hell is happening and happened yesterday? Okay, this is now hilarious. Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement. What the hell is happening and happened yesterday?

Bagher Baccha 🇧🇩👨🏿‍🦱🐅 @BagherBaicha 🏾 🏾welcome back Tamim Iqbal bhai Sheikh Hasina masterclass comes in clutch yet again🏾welcome back Tamim Iqbal bhai Sheikh Hasina masterclass comes in clutch yet again 🙏🏾🙏🏾welcome back Tamim Iqbal bhai 💯💯💯 https://t.co/eS1NdUpQUM

dr. obstinate refuser @lutraline

Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after meeting Bangladesh PM lol: the shortest international retirement?Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after meeting Bangladesh PM espncricinfo.com/story/tamim-iq… lol: the shortest international retirement? Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after meeting Bangladesh PM espncricinfo.com/story/tamim-iq…

Ciaran McCarthy @CP_McCarthy ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Just in: After an intervention from Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his decision to retire from international cricket



#CricketTwitter Just in: After an intervention from Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his decision to retire from international cricket 🚨 Just in: After an intervention from Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his decision to retire from international cricket#CricketTwitter https://t.co/NRMtyxUEcc Tamim Iqbal’s retirement: twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… Tamim Iqbal’s retirement: twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… https://t.co/Tzt7JDZ123

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



Never a dull day in Bangladesh cricket, right



#cricket Tamim Iqbal reverses his decision to retire from international cricketNever a dull day in Bangladesh cricket, right @roushanalam Tamim Iqbal reverses his decision to retire from international cricketNever a dull day in Bangladesh cricket, right @roushanalam #cricket

"It was difficult to say no to her" - Tamim Iqbal on meeting with the prime minister and reversing his decision to retire

The BCB had to make some hasty calls on the back of the unexpected decision made by the veteran batter. For the remainder of the two ODIs, the board had appointed Litton Das, who also leads the Test side, as the interim captain.

Tamim Iqbal told reporters about his meeting with the prime minister:

"Today afternoon, the Prime Minister invited me to her house. She admonished me and asked me to play again, so I have decided to come out of retirement at this moment," Tamim said on July 7 outside the PM's residence. "It was difficult to say no to her."

How much of an impact will Tamim Iqbal's decision make in terms of Bangladesh's hopes of making an impression at the Asia Cup and World Cup? Let us know what you think.

