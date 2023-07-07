Cricket
"So he has done a Shahid Afridi" - Fans react after Tamim Iqbal withdraws his international retirement 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Jul 07, 2023 18:36 IST
Tamim Iqbal
Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his decision to retire from international cricket after an intervention from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

According to reports, Tamim was at the prime minister's residence along with his family as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan. The southpaw had made an abrupt decision to hang up his boots following Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI.

The announcement came as a shock considering that he is the current ODI captain and with major tournaments like Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup on the horizon.

After Tamim Iqbal explained the reasons behind his decision through a press conference, where he was reduced to tears, the BCB president hoped that he would reconsider the 'emotional and hasty' thoughts.

Fans jumped to social media to express their thoughts over the last topsy-turvy 24 hours, with several drawing parallels to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who has a history of multiple retirements over the course of his career.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Tamim Iqbal does a Shahid Afridi
Tamim Iqbal does a Shahid Afridi
So Tamim Iqbal has done a Shahid Afridi...
Imagine being Tamim Iqbal in Bangladesh! The cricket board boss Nazmul Hasan keeps calling you to take retirement back, and the PM Sheikh Hasina invites you to her place to reconsider the decision.Tamim, Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah are huge in their country 🇧🇩👌
Shahid Afridi when Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement from international cricket https://t.co/fq0Qt9pNkQ
Tamim iqbal tales back decisions to retire after bangladesh pm plays uno reverse card ,jokes apart pm insisted him to continue #bangladesh #TamimIqbal #bangla #CricketTwitter https://t.co/wZ9Ozy5hte
Tamim Iqbal takes back his retirement after he declared it yesterdayAisa toh Shahid Afridi ne bhi kabhi nahi kiya tha 🤣
Okay, this is now hilarious. Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement. What the hell is happening and happened yesterday?
Sheikh Hasina masterclass comes in clutch yet again 🙏🏾🙏🏾welcome back Tamim Iqbal bhai 💯💯💯 https://t.co/eS1NdUpQUM
lol: the shortest international retirement? Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after meeting Bangladesh PM espncricinfo.com/story/tamim-iq…
Tamim Iqbal coming back from retirement > Speed of light!#TamimIqbal #CricketTwitter
Tamim Iqbal: https://t.co/UqgUwBHSfZ
Tamim Iqbal’s retirement: twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… https://t.co/Tzt7JDZ123
Tamim Iqbal reverses his decision to retire from international cricketNever a dull day in Bangladesh cricket, right @roushanalam #cricket
Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirementAfridi: https://t.co/KxT8W66DN6

"It was difficult to say no to her" - Tamim Iqbal on meeting with the prime minister and reversing his decision to retire

The BCB had to make some hasty calls on the back of the unexpected decision made by the veteran batter. For the remainder of the two ODIs, the board had appointed Litton Das, who also leads the Test side, as the interim captain.

Tamim Iqbal told reporters about his meeting with the prime minister:

"Today afternoon, the Prime Minister invited me to her house. She admonished me and asked me to play again, so I have decided to come out of retirement at this moment," Tamim said on July 7 outside the PM's residence. "It was difficult to say no to her."

How much of an impact will Tamim Iqbal's decision make in terms of Bangladesh's hopes of making an impression at the Asia Cup and World Cup? Let us know what you think.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
