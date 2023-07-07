"So he has done a Shahid Afridi" - Fans react after Tamim Iqbal withdraws his international retirement 

Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his decision to retire from international cricket after an intervention from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza.
According to reports, Tamim was at the prime minister's residence along with his family as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan. The southpaw had made an abrupt decision to hang up his boots following Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI.
The announcement came as a shock considering that he is the current ODI captain and with major tournaments like Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup on the horizon.
After Tamim Iqbal explained the reasons behind his decision through a press conference, where he was reduced to tears, the BCB president hoped that he would reconsider the 'emotional and hasty' thoughts.
Fans jumped to social media to express their thoughts over the last topsy-turvy 24 hours, with several drawing parallels to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who has a history of multiple retirements over the course of his career.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
"It was difficult to say no to her" - Tamim Iqbal on meeting with the prime minister and reversing his decision to retire
The BCB had to make some hasty calls on the back of the unexpected decision made by the veteran batter. For the remainder of the two ODIs, the board had appointed Litton Das, who also leads the Test side, as the interim captain.
Tamim Iqbal told reporters about his meeting with the prime minister:
"Today afternoon, the Prime Minister invited me to her house. She admonished me and asked me to play again, so I have decided to come out of retirement at this moment," Tamim said on July 7 outside the PM's residence. "It was difficult to say no to her."
How much of an impact will Tamim Iqbal's decision make in terms of Bangladesh's hopes of making an impression at the Asia Cup and World Cup? Let us know what you think.