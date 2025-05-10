"So much more in the tank" - Former India batter urges Virat Kohli to reconsider Test retirement plans

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has urged Virat Kohli to reconsider his potential retirement from Test cricket, as speculation grows around the 36-year-old’s plans to step away from the longest format of the game. Reports emerged on Saturday, May 10, suggesting that the star batter has conveyed his intention to retire from Test cricket to the BCCI.
“He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request,” a source close to the matter told The Indian Express.
Amid the rumors, former cricketer-turned-broadcaster Ambati Rayudu shared a post on his X account, urging the veteran to reconsider walking away from red-ball cricket, stressing that the team needs his presence now more than ever.
“Virat Kohli please don’t retire. The Indian team needs you more than ever. You have so much more in the tank. Test cricket will not be the same without you walking out to battle it out for Team India. Please reconsider,” Rayudu wrote.
Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer's reported decision to retire from Test cricket follows Rohit Sharma’s announcement to quit the format. The Mumbai batter called time on his Test cricket career on Wednesday, May 7, after representing India in 67 matches and scoring 4,301 runs.
Virat Kohli is only 770 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian to reach the 10,000 Test runs mark
Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and has since played in 123 Tests, the seventh-most by an Indian cricketer. Over the course of these matches, Kohli has accumulated 9,230 runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.85, including 31 fifties and 30 centuries, the fourth-most by an Indian in red-ball cricket.
The 36-year-old is just 770 runs away from reaching 10,000 Test runs, a milestone that would make him only the fourth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat, alongside Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).
