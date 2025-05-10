“A legend is a legend” - Bollywood actress reacts to Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test Cricket

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, best known for her role in the film ‘Jannat,’ has reacted to Indian cricket veteran Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket. The 38-year-old announced his decision to bid farewell to the longest format of the game on Wednesday, May 7. The Mumbai batter shared the news via an Instagram story, expressing his emotions and gratitude.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” Rohit wrote.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, May 10, Sonal Chauhan responded to a paparazzi's question about Rohit Sharma’s retirement, saying:

“I know, very sad but a legend is a legend.”

The seasoned cricketer made his Test debut for India in 2013 and went on to play 67 matches in the longest format of the game. Over 116 innings, the veteran right-hander amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

His career-best knock came in 2019 against South Africa, when he scored a majestic 212 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Although Rohit began his career in the middle order, he later established himself as a key figure at the top of the order. As an opener, he accumulated 2,697 runs in 66 innings at an average of 42.81, including eight half-centuries and nine centuries.

Rohit Sharma had a disappointing 2024 with the bat in Tests

Rohit Sharma had a solid Test career until the end of 2023, having played 53 matches and scored 3,682 runs at an average of 45.46, with 16 fifties and 10 centuries.

However, his form significantly declined in 2024, as he managed just 619 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.76, with two half-centuries and as many centuries. During this period, India suffered a 3-0 defeat against New Zealand at home and later failed to retain the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

