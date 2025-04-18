Bollywood actress names favorite cricketer while exiting Wankhede Stadium after MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, widely recognized for her role in ‘Jannat,’ has named Rohit Sharma as her favorite cricketer. She shared this while leaving Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, April 17.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, SRH put up 162/5 in their 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge with a 28-ball 40. For the hosts, Will Jacks picked up two wickets. In response, MI chased down the target with a collective batting effort, securing a four-wicket win with 11 balls to spare — their second consecutive victory of the season.

Following the match, actress Sonal Chauhan was seen interacting with the paparazzi while leaving the stadium. She named India’s ODI and Test captain, Rohit Sharma, as her favorite cricketer and added that she was supporting MI.

Ad

Trending

Fans can catch the video here (via Instagram):

Ad

Meanwhile, with this victory, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians climbed to seventh place on the points table, having secured six points from seven matches. The SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, sit in ninth place with four points from their seven games.

MI's Rohit Sharma etched his name into the record books against SRH

The Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a four-wicket win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) while chasing 163 on April 17. During the match, Rohit Sharma played a quickfire knock of 26 runs off 16 balls, including three sixes. In the process, he became only the fourth player in IPL history to hit 100 sixes at a single venue.

Ad

He now has 102 sixes at the Wankhede Stadium. The only others to achieve this feat are Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers, each having cleared the ropes over 100 times at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rohit also joined elite company by becoming just the second player after Kieron Pollard to smash 250 sixes for the Mumbai Indians. In the overall IPL records, he now stands second for most sixes in tournament history with 286, trailing only Chris Gayle, who tops the list with 357.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More