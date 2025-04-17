BCCI president honors Rohit Sharma with special memento ahead of MI vs SRH IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

  • home icon
By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 17, 2025 20:12 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma was honored for playing in all 18 seasons of IPL. (Pic: Getty Images).

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma received a special memento from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Biny on Thursday, April 17. The 37-year-old was honored ahead of his team's IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sharma was felicitated by the BCCI president for featuring in all 18 seasons of the IPL. Apart from the veteran opening batter, the other Indian cricketers who have received the memento during the ongoing edition include MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Here's a video of Binny honoring Sharma with a memento:

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma kickstarted his IPL journey with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2008. He spent three years with the franchise, including a title-winning campaign in 2009, before joining the MI camp.

Sharma has been part of six IPL-winning teams so far in his career, the joint-most in the league's history with Ambati Rayudu. With 6684 runs across 257 innings, he is the third-highest run-getter in the competition.

Rohit Sharma was not named in MI's starting XI for IPL 2025 match against SRH

Rohit Sharma was not part of the playing XI announced by MI at the toss. Hardik Pandya won the toss for Mumbai and chose to field first. However, fans could still get to see the star batter in action as he could walk out to bat in the run chase as an impact player.

The former MI skipper's form has come under scrutiny following a string of poor performances this season. Sharma has mustered 56 runs from five innings at an average of 11.20 and a strike rate of 136.58 this term.

The five-time champions would want the batter to find some form at this crucial juncture as they look to climb up the points table. At the time of writing, Hardik Pandya and Co. are placed seventh in the points table, with just two victories from six outings.

