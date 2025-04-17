"Virat Kohli launches huge straight six during training ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash [Watch]"

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran batter Virat Kohli lit up the nets session on Thursday, April 17, by launching a massive six off left-arm spinner Satvik Deswal. The powerful shot came during an open training session ahead of RCB’s IPL 2025 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match is scheduled for Friday, April 18, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While facing Satvik during the practice session, Kohli showcased his strength by sending the ball soaring, nearly hitting the roof of the stadium.

Meanwhile, both RCB and PBKS have made strong starts to their IPL 2025 campaigns. The Royal Challengers sit third on the points table with eight points from six matches. Meanwhile, the Kings follow closely in fourth, also with eight points from six games.

In terms of head-to-head encounters, the two teams have faced off 33 times in the IPL. PBKS hold a narrow lead with 17 wins, while RCB have claimed victory in 16 matches. At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium—RCB’s home ground—the teams have met 12 times, with the hosts winning seven and PBKS taking five.

Their most recent clash at this venue came in the 2024 season, where RCB secured a four-wicket win.

Virat Kohli has six scores of 50 or more against PBKS

Virat Kohli has been a cornerstone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the beginning of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Now 36, he remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 8,252 runs from 258 appearances. His tally includes 58 half-centuries and eight centuries.

In the ongoing 2025 season, he has played six matches, amassing 248 runs at an impressive average of 62.00, including three half-centuries.

Virat Kohli also holds a strong track record against his upcoming opponents, the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He has faced them in 32 matches, scoring 1,030 runs at an average of 35.52, including five fifties and a century, with a highest score of 113.

