RCB sue transportation giant Uber over advertisement featuring SRH star amid IPL 2025: Reports

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have reportedly sued transportation giant Uber over an advertisement featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Travis Head. The suit was filed against Uber Moto, according to a report by Live Law.

In Uber Moto's advertisement, titled 'Baddies in Bengaluru ft. Travis Head', the Aussie opener can be seen getting into a stadium, seemingly in Bengaluru. He then vandalises a 'Bengaluru v Hyderabad' banner using spray paint, to make it read 'Royally Challenged Bengaluru'.

The Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited filed the suit before the Delhi High Court, saying the advertisement disparages RCB's trademark and image. Further, Advocate Shwetasree Majumder, the lawyer representing RCB, also highlighted that Uber Moto was the commercial sponsor of SRH, and used a "deceptive variant" of the Bengaluru team's trademark, which wasn't legal.

“You had millions of creative ways to do advertisement. Did you have to do it using my trademark? And using someone who was earlier with me? Does parity, fair use defence lies in the mouth of Uber Moto?” the lawyer was quoted as saying by Live Law.

Travis Head, who now plays for SRH, was earlier a part of RCB. Here is the video that triggered a suit from the franchise:

RCB to host SRH on May 13 in Bengaluru

RCB will host SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 13, in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. As of now, the two teams have had contrasting campaigns in the tournament.

RCB have won four out of their six matches and are in the upper half of the standings with eight points. They will next play Punjab Kings at home on Friday, April 18.

Meanwhile, SRH are placed ninth and have struggled so far this season. They have just two wins and four defeats from six games, gathering four points. Their next game is against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, April 17.

RCB and SRH will play each other only once in the league stage this season.

