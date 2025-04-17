"Always wanted him in our team" - Preity Zinta shares throwback picture with PBKS star from 2009 while hailing his IPL 2025 heroics against KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta shared a heartwarming before-and-after picture along with a heartfelt message dedicated to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. This came in the wake of Chahal’s brilliant performance in PBKS’s IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match took place on Tuesday, April 15, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Ad

Batting first, Punjab had a rough outing and were bowled out for just 111 runs. However, their bowlers staged a remarkable comeback, with Chahal leading the charge. He delivered a sensational spell, picking up four wickets for 28 runs, as PBKS bundled out KKR for 95 in just 15.1 overs to seal a dramatic 16-run victory. Chahal’s stellar effort earned him the Player of the Match award.

Two days later, on April 17, Preity Zinta shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, reminiscing about her first meeting with Chahal back in 2009. She expressed that she had always hoped to see him play for her team and praised his incredible performance. Preity wrote:

Ad

Trending

“How it started vs how it’s going. I met Yuzi during the Kings Cup in 2009 in Chandigarh. I was new to cricket & he was a young under 19 cricketer. Over the years, I saw him flourish & became a force to reckon with in the cricket world. I loved his competitive attitude & always wanted him in our team but somehow the stars never aligned..until now!”

Ad

“Our last game was a great example of why I was such a fan of Yuzi over the years & how, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. I’m so happy to finally have you back where you belong. Always wanna see you smiling and shining,” she added.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Kings have made an impressive start to their 2025 campaign, currently sitting fourth on the points table with eight points from six matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal stands alone as the only bowler in IPL history to surpass the 200-wicket mark

Yuzvendra Chahal made his IPL debut in the 2013 season with Mumbai Indians (MI), but it was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) that he truly rose to prominence and became a franchise legend. He later moved to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and is now representing the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 season.

The 34-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament’s history, having played 166 matches and taken 211 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More