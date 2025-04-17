MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 33rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will take place on Wednesday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the highly anticipated clash.

MI became the first team to defeat Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 in their last match. On the other side, SRH chased down a mammoth 246-run target against the Punjab Kings in their previous outing.

Big names like Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Pat Cummins will be in action during this IPL game. Here's a short preview for this mouth-watering contest.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 33, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Thursday, April 17, 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad pitch report

A flat pitch will likely be on offer in Mumbai. The venue has traditionally favored the batters, and former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has predicted the first 300 in IPL history to be scored in this game.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad weather forecast

A clear night sky is expected at the Wankhede Stadium when MI take on SRH. The temperature will stay in the range of 29 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be around 75%.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Karn Sharma.

SunRisers Hyderabad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Ishan Kishan, Abhinav Manohar (Impact Player), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari and Eshan Malinga (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

