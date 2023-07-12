SO schedule MLC 2023: Complete Seattle Orcas match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Seattle Orcas (SO) will start their Major League Cricket (MLC 2023) campaign against Washington Freedom on Friday evening (July 14) in Dallas. The Orcas are owned by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

MLC 2023 aims to bring about a revolution in United States Cricket. Several big names of international cricket have signed up to play in this league. The franchises got an opportunity to sign players at the Draft as well as hire them outside the Draft.

The Orcas have roped in South African stars Wayne Parnell and Quinton de Kock along with Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, Australia's hard-hitter Mitchell Marsh and Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza in their overseas group of players for MLC 2023.

Seattle Orcas (SO) schedule for MLC 2023

Ahead of the Seattle Orcas' debut in the Major League Cricket tournament, here's a look at their full schedule with match timings in IST:

Match 3: July 15 - Seattle Orcas vs. Washington Freedon, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 4: July 16 - San Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle Orcas, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 10: July 22 - Seattle Orcas vs. Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Match 12: July 23 - Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park, 11:00 pm IST.

Match 15: July 26 - MI New York vs. Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Seattle Orcas have stacked up their squad with a bunch of all-rounders. Apart from the big names mentioned above, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Angelo Perera, and Shubham Ranjane will also play for the Orcas.

Former Rajasthan Royals spinner Harmeet Singh is also a part of this squad. He will form the bowling attack with Cameron Gannon, Phani Simhadri and Matthew Tromp. It will be interesting to see how Seattle Orcas perform in their debut MLC season.

