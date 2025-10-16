"Social media has become a place for cowards" - Team India star lashes out at trolls targeting viral KBC 17 kid

Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy came out in support of Ishit Bhatt, a 10-year-old kid who recently featured in Sony Entertainment Television quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17'. Bhatt was trolled heavily on social media after the episode aired, with some fans slamming his 'disrespectful' attitude.
Certain viewers didn't like his tone and approach during conversations with host Amitabh Bachchan. However, Chakaravarthy lashed out at the trolls targeting the class five student.
He emphasized that Bhatt was just a kid and people should let him grow. The ace bowler wrote on the microblogging platform X on Thursday, October 16:
"Example of how social media has become a place for cowards running their mouths without any sense.! He is a kid for god sake !! Let him grow !! If u can't tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more !!!!!"
It is worth mentioning that Bhatt went home empty-handed, failing to win any prize money in the quiz show. He was eliminated after giving a wrong answer to a question worth ₹25,000.
Varun Chakaravarthy is part of India's T20I squad for Australia tour
Varun Chakaravarthy was last seen in action during the Asia Cup 2025. He was India's second-highest wicket-taker in the continental event, bagging seven scalps across six innings at an economy rate of 6.50.
The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final to win the tournament. Meanwhile, Chakaravarthy is part of India's T20I squad for the upcoming Australia tour.
However, he was not named in the squad for the three ODI matches. His omission surprised many, considering that he played a pivotal role in the side's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.
Chakaravarthy was India's highest-wicket taker in the ICC event, finishing with nine wickets from just three outings. The three-match ODI series kicks off in Perth on October 19, while the T20I series opener will be played in Canberra on October 29.
