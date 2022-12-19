“Some things are written in the stars” - Indian cricketers hail Lionel Messi as Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022 after epic final

Argentina legend Lionel Messi finally fulfilled his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup as he inspired his country to an unbelievable triumph in the 2022 final against France on Sunday, December 18. In a finale for the ages, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to lift the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Messi opened Argentina’s account in the final at the Lusail Stadium with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Striker Angela Di Maria then put the team in command in the summit clash, scoring the second goal in the 36th minute.
Just when it seemed Argentina would cruise to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, the genius of Kylian Mbappe came to the fore. He scored the first goal for France via a penalty in the 80th minute and soon struck a second goal by getting one past the Argentina keeper to stun Messi and co.
Both Messi and Mbappe scored in extra time, with the latter becoming the first footballer in 56 years to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. The match was eventually decided on penalties, with Argentina winning 4-2.
The Indian cricket fraternity hailed Messi and Argentina for the memorable triumph. From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuzvendra Chahal, many former and current cricketers shared their reactions on social media. Here’s a compilation of some tweets:
“Want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt” - Lionel Messi
Following Argentina’s terrific triumph on Sunday, Messi confirmed that he has no plans to retire from international football and wants to play as world champions with the Argentina shirt. The 35-year-old told TYC Sport:
“No, I’m NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt.”
Sharing his emotions on lifting the FIFA World Cup for the first time, he said:
"It’s simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup, I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream since long time, I wanted to close my career with World Cup. I can’t ask more than this.”
Following the semi-final win against Croatia, Messi had stated that the 2022 final will be his last-ever World Cup as he would be 39 by the time the 2026 edition comes around.