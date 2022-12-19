“Some things are written in the stars” - Indian cricketers hail Lionel Messi as Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022 after epic final

Argentina legend Lionel Messi finally fulfilled his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup as he inspired his country to an unbelievable triumph in the 2022 final against France on Sunday, December 18. In a finale for the ages, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to lift the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Messi opened Argentina’s account in the final at the Lusail Stadium with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Striker Angela Di Maria then put the team in command in the summit clash, scoring the second goal in the 36th minute.

Just when it seemed Argentina would cruise to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, the genius of Kylian Mbappe came to the fore. He scored the first goal for France via a penalty in the 80th minute and soon struck a second goal by getting one past the Argentina keeper to stun Messi and co.

Both Messi and Mbappe scored in extra time, with the latter becoming the first footballer in 56 years to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. The match was eventually decided on penalties, with Argentina winning 4-2.

The Indian cricket fraternity hailed Messi and Argentina for the memorable triumph. From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuzvendra Chahal, many former and current cricketers shared their reactions on social media. Here’s a compilation of some tweets:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.



Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag One of the greatest World Cup games of all time. Mbappe was outstanding for France but it was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment. Congratulations Argentina on becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions.

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 What an amazing World Cup Final. Feel for Mbappe - scoring a hat-trick in a World Cup Final and ending up on the losing side. Congratulations to Lionel Messi and Argentina on an incredible win, first in 36 years , a fitting tribute to the great Maradonna. #FIFAWorldCup

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Unbelievable game of football! Hard to express in words what it means to #messi and Argentina took me back to memory lane when a special bunch of boys did it for no 10 !! #2011 Congratulations to all the Argentinian fans out there #FIFAWorldCupFinal @KMbappe

DK @DineshKarthik



I'm a believer!



#FIFAWorldCup They say some things are written in the stars I'm a believer! #LeoMessi

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 #FIFAWorldCup The greatest game of football to bid farewell to the greatest ever! Nail biting from start to finish, it couldn't get better than this! Congratulations #Argentina

Shreyas Iyer @ShreyasIyer15 What a match! One of the best if not the best game of football I've ever seen! Congratulations Argentina and Messi.. simply outstanding

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 If you look closely there's a W in this pic. Congratulations to Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup Phenomenal effort from Mbappe though, what a final! #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa #FIFAWorldCup #Messi Could a fifa World Cup final be more incredible than this?!! What a match!! Heart goes out to Mbappe and France..And destiny smiles on messi!! Unreal!! Congratulations Argentina!!

“Want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt” - Lionel Messi

Following Argentina’s terrific triumph on Sunday, Messi confirmed that he has no plans to retire from international football and wants to play as world champions with the Argentina shirt. The 35-year-old told TYC Sport:

“No, I’m NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt.”

Sharing his emotions on lifting the FIFA World Cup for the first time, he said:

"It’s simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup, I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream since long time, I wanted to close my career with World Cup. I can’t ask more than this.”

Following the semi-final win against Croatia, Messi had stated that the 2022 final will be his last-ever World Cup as he would be 39 by the time the 2026 edition comes around.

