"Sometimes it looks very embarrassing" - Mohammad Rizwan on playing anchor's role in T20 cricket

Mohammad Rizwan has been a prolific run-scorer for Pakistan at the top of the order for the past two years. However, there is always a debate on whether he plays at a strike rate that's good enough for T20 cricket.

The wicketkeeper-batter has now said that while it looks embarrassing to the fans, it is something he is asked to do whenever he is picked up by a franchise for any T20 league.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Mohammad Rizwan had to say about the challenges of anchoring the innings in T20 cricket:

"It is very difficult to play the role of anchor in the shortest format and sometimes it looks very embarrassing. What my experience says and what I know is that whenever someone hires me, they demand me to play the anchor role like the way I do in Pakistan. Sometimes it is embarrassing because in T20, everyone knows we love sixes and they want me to score 60-70 runs from 35-45 balls."

Mohammad Rizwan's idol is AB de Villiers

Mohammad Rizwan also claimed that he idolized AB de Villiers and has always tried to adapt his game according to the match situation, just like the South African legend used to do in his prime.

CricWick @CricWick



Mohammad Rizwan completed T20 runs after smashing a fifty today in BPL



#BPL2023 #Rizwan #CricketTwitter 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐳! 🦸Mohammad Rizwan completedT20 runs after smashing a fifty today in BPL 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐳! 🦸Mohammad Rizwan completed 6⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20 runs after smashing a fifty today in BPL 💥#BPL2023 #Rizwan #CricketTwitter https://t.co/QzeSnhQ3dz

Here's what Rizwan stated about his mindset during different situations in T20s:

"My cricket idol is AB de Villiers and I look at him very closely and his performances in Test cricket and T20 as well and that’s why I also try to play according to the demand of the team. In T20 cricket, sometimes you can go slow, when you’ve lost a couple of wickets, but when the team needs you to hit the long ball, you can go with the momentum."

Rizwan is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League for the Comilla Victorians.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes