Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital again after complaining of chest discomfort

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the hospital in Kolkata after complaining of discomfort in his chest. Media reports mentioned that Ganguly complained of uneasiness on Tuesday night, before experiencing chest discomfort on Wednesday. It is the second time Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized this month.

The latest update was confirmed by ANI, who disclosed that Ganguly is being taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.

BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly being taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. More details awaited.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/e72Iai7eVz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Sourav Ganguly suffered a heart attack earlier

The BCCI President was earlier rushed to the hospital on January 2 after suffering a mild heart attack. The 48-year-old had complained of chest discomfort, heaviness of the head, vomiting, and a spell of dizziness while exercising in his home gym.

Sourav Ganguly underwent a quick primary angioplasty to clear a blocked artery at the Woodlands Hospital. Test results had shown that Ganguly’s three arteries had over 70 percent blockage, post which he received a stent in one of them. He was later discharged on January 7 after spending a few nights under observation.

As soon as the news of Sourav Ganguly’s hospitalization for the second time came to light, fans and well-wishers took to social media to pray for his health. Many cricket fans wished the former India captain a speedy recovery.

This is really disturbing news . Praying for @SGanguly99 health and good recovery. Get well soon sir 🙏🏻 https://t.co/xcRvxnfbW1 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2021

Media portals breaking the news mentioned that Ganguly is feeling better after being hospitalized. Considering his recent medical history, family members and doctors don’t want to take any risk. Ganguly will be kept under observation in the hospital for a couple of days.